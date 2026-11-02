Photos: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Returns to Honor Thomas Kail

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway honored Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Disney's live-action Moana) on Sunday, November 1. Check out photos below!

Actors in attendance included Justin Bartha (The Hangover), David Burtka (It Shoulda Been You), Chris Chalk (IT: Welcome to Derry), Maddie Corman (Seven Minutes in Heaven), David Cross (Arrested Development), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Jin Ha (Proof), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Patrick Heusinger (“Absentia”), Gwen Homerding, James Lance (Ted Lasso), Margarita Levieva (Daredevil: Born Again), Alano Miller (Loving), Keith Nobbs (The Blacklist), Busy Philipps (“Cougar Town”), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Amber Tamblyn (“House”), Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton), Constance Zimmer (“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”), and more. Participating playwrights included Eboni Booth (Primary Trust), Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder), Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad), Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want). Participating directors included Sherri Eden Barber (The Bad News Bears), Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director, Hamilton), David Ruttura (Electra in a One-Piece), Kate Sullivan (Nineteen), Patrick Vassel (supervising director, Hamilton), and Deanna Weiner (Townhall's Spring Shout Gala).

Attendees included Neil Patrick Harris (Damn Yankees) and Michelle Williams (Anna Christie, Fosse/Verdon).

The 24 Hour Plays Creative Team included Mark Armstrong (Artistic Director), Ivey Lowe (Co-Producer), Harry White (Producing Associate), Rachel Oshrin (Production Manager), Bart Fasbender (Sound Designer), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Designer), and Katja Andreiev (Costume Designer).

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is New York City's annual celebration of creativity, community and nerve. The marathon process begins at 7 PM on the night before the performance, when writers, directors, actors and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departs for the evening, writers begin crafting 10-minute plays for the sleeping actors. The next morning, actors receive their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. At 7PM that very night, six brand-new plays take the stage in a one-night-only production before a live audience at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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