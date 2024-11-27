Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, November 28

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Saturday, November 30

Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

Video: Highlights from SWEPT AWAY on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Swept Away officially opened on Broadway last week and we now have your first look at the cast in action. Watch highlights from the show in this video!

Video: Jumpstart Your Career on Stage and Screen with AMDA College of the Performing Arts

by Joey Mervis

There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft and J. Elaine Marcos knows it. As an AMDA alumna and faculty member she has firsthand experience in helping to cultivate the talent of the Broadway stars of tomorrow. She also happens to have a seat with the esteemed panel of judges for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 5, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA! The two winners of Next On Stage: Season 5 will receive an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship.

Exclusive: Watch TINA Tour's Jayna Elise Cover 'Simply the Best' For Tina Turner's Birthday

by Michael Major

In honor of what would have been Tina Turner's 85th birthday, watch Tina: the Tina Turner Musical national tour star Jayna Elise's new cover of 'Simply the Best.' The video features Max Caserta on guitar.. (more...)

Photos: Sebastian Yatra Makes Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

by Jennifer Broski

Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra made his Broadway debut as 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running revival of Chicago last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of his first bows here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: MOANA 2- Does the Sequel Live Up to Disney's 2016 Hit?

by Josh Sharpe

The sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit Moana has arrived and critics are weighing in on the long-awaited musical, which reprises the voice talents of Auli‘i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicole Scherzinger. Find out here if the new movie lives up the first!. (more...)

Norwegian Cruise Lines Is Leaning Away from Broadway-Style Shows in Entertainment Overhaul

by Sidney Paterra

Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer revealed that the company is leaning away from Broadway-style performances moving forward. Following the closure of cruise adaptations of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Kinky Boots, and Six, he explained that guests surveys have indicated they enjoyed non-Broadway-style shows more. . (more...)

Watch: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Musical is Available to Watch For Free on YouTube

by Stephi Wild

The Spongebob Musical, starring Ethan Slater in the title role, is now streaming on YouTube. The musical can be watched online at any time. Watch the full Spongebob Squarepants Musical here!. (more...)

Watch: Trailer and Poster Released For Liza Minnelli Documentary 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'

by Stephi Wild

An all new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming Liza Minnelli documentary, 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!