Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 27, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 28
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Saturday, November 30
Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/24/24 - WICKED, MCNEAL & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/24/2024.. (more...)



 

Video: Highlights from SWEPT AWAY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Swept Away officially opened on Broadway last week and we now have your first look at the cast in action. Watch highlights from the show in this video!



 

Video: Jumpstart Your Career on Stage and Screen with AMDA College of the Performing Arts
by Joey Mervis
There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft and J. Elaine Marcos knows it. As an AMDA alumna and faculty member she has firsthand experience in helping to cultivate the talent of the Broadway stars of tomorrow. She also happens to have a seat with the esteemed panel of judges for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 5, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA! The two winners of Next On Stage: Season 5 will receive an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Watch TINA Tour's Jayna Elise Cover 'Simply the Best' For Tina Turner's Birthday
by Michael Major
In honor of what would have been Tina Turner's 85th birthday, watch Tina: the Tina Turner Musical national tour star Jayna Elise's new cover of 'Simply the Best.' The video features Max Caserta on guitar.. (more...

Photos: Sebastian Yatra Makes Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
by Jennifer Broski
Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra made his Broadway debut as 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running revival of Chicago last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of his first bows here!. (more...

Review Roundup: MOANA 2- Does the Sequel Live Up to Disney's 2016 Hit?
by Josh Sharpe
The sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit Moana has arrived and critics are weighing in on the long-awaited musical, which reprises the voice talents of Auli‘i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicole Scherzinger. Find out here if the new movie lives up the first!. (more...

Norwegian Cruise Lines Is Leaning Away from Broadway-Style Shows in Entertainment Overhaul
by Sidney Paterra
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer revealed that the company is leaning away from Broadway-style performances moving forward. Following the closure of cruise adaptations of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Kinky Boots, and Six, he explained that guests surveys have indicated they enjoyed non-Broadway-style shows more. . (more...)

Watch: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Musical is Available to Watch For Free on YouTube
by Stephi Wild
The Spongebob Musical, starring Ethan Slater in the title role, is now streaming on YouTube. The musical can be watched online at any time. Watch the full Spongebob Squarepants Musical here!. (more...)

Watch: Trailer and Poster Released For Liza Minnelli Documentary 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming Liza Minnelli documentary, 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“I’ll tell you where the real road lies:
between your ears, behind your eyes.
That is the path to paradise,
likewise the road to ruin.” 

- Hadestown

 



