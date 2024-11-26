Video: Jumpstart Your Career on Stage and Screen with AMDA College of the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft and J. Elaine Marcos knows it. As an AMDA alumna and faculty member she has firsthand experience in helping to cultivate the talent of the Broadway stars of tomorrow. She also happens to have a seat with the esteemed panel of judges for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 5, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA! The two winners of Next On Stage: Season 5 will receive an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship.

"We're not judging you- we're assessing your talent," she explained to friend and Next On Stage host Ben Cameron. "It's about building- that's what I love about AMDA. My job is to help people build from what they bring in already, as opposed to going, 'If you're gonna make it in the business, get rid of this and change.' It's about being authentic. I know with my career, if I just did what I thought people wanted and tried to be someone other than myself, I don't think I would have continued having a career."

For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists. With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Undergraduate, Graduate and Conservatory programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance and Film & Television Arts. Schedule an audition today at amda.edu and study at AMDA, where artists create.

Watch in this video as the duo chats more about all that AMDA has to offer and shares advice for contestants competing in this 5th season of Next On Stage. If you missed the premiere, you can catch up here!