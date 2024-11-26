Exclusive: Watch TINA Tour's Jayna Elise Cover 'Simply the Best' For Tina Turner's Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, we celebrate the icon, the legend, the woman who influenced her generation and generations to come on what would have been her 85th Birthday - Tina Turner.

Her legacy and contributions to the landscape of music history is forever etched in time. The company of the Second National Tour of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is currently sharing the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's triumphant story on stages across the country.

Watch an exclusive video of Jayna Elise – who currently stars as "Tina Turner" in the musical – performing a special musical tribute to Tina Turner on her birthday with a heartfelt acoustic version of the hit song, Simply The Best.

Filmed by Awakened Films at the State Theatre of New Jersey, the video features Max Caserta on guitar.

Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Elaina Walton (Zelma Bullock), Mona Swain (Tina Turner at certain performances), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Natalia Nappo, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt-Morse.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The new tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America.