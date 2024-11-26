Norwegian Cruise Lines Is Leaning Away from Broadway-Style Shows in Entertainment Overhaul

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a recent interview at Cruiseworld, Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer revealed that the company is leaning away from Broadway-style performances moving forward. Following the closure of cruise adaptations of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Kinky Boots, and Six, he explained that guests surveys have indicated they enjoyed non-Broadway-style shows more.

"We found that guests liked the non-Broadway shows better," he told Arnie Weissmann. "I could give you a number of reasons why, and you might say, 'Well, that's not true, you guys are just making that up.' "I promise you. I'll show you the guest-satisfaction scores. It is 100% true."

"Guests on a Norwegian ship don't want to spend two hours in a theater," Sommer said at CruiseWorld. "They want to spend 30 to 40 minutes in a theater, then they want to enjoy the casino; they want to enjoy the other entertainment we have onboard."

