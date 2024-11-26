Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, November 28

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Saturday, November 30

Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

WICKED Boasts Biggest Opening Weekend For a Broadway Musical Film Adaptation

by Stephi Wild

The highly-anticipated Wicked film is already bringing in big numbers at the box office following its opening weekend, and is celebrating the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical.. (more...)

Boy George To Return To MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This March

by A.A. Cristi

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back global icon & Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter & trailblazer Boy George in the role of “Harold Zidler” beginning Tuesday March 18, 2025. . (more...)

Interview: WICKED Author Gregory Maguire on Movie Musical, Upcoming Prequel Novel & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld spoke with Wicked author Gregory Maguire about the upcoming film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, his new book Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, and much more. Read the full interview here.. (more...)

Who Gets a Caricature Portrait at Sardi’s?

by Dylan MacDowell

Every year, select stars are chosen to join the caricature-covered walls of Sardi's. What is the process for who is selected and how does the process go down? We're unpacking how it all works!. (more...)

HELL'S KITCHEN to Launch Multi-Year North American Tour in Fall 2025

by Chloe Rabinowitz

HELL’S KITCHEN will launch a second company in North America with a multi-year tour in 2025. Learn more about the tour route and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Memorial For Gavin Creel To Be Livestreamed Via MCC Theater and Society of London Theatre

by A.A. Cristi

For additional accessibility, the memorial celebration of beloved actor Gavin Creel will be livestreamed in the US and the UK.

Meet the Cast of EUREKA DAY, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Manhattan Theatre Club's Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, is now in previews on Broadway. Meet the cast of Eureka Day here!. (more...)

OH, MARY! Recoups its Investment on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Oh, Mary!, the Sam Pinkleton-directed comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, has recouped its entire production costs on Broadway, becoming the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to announce its recoupment.. (more...)

Videos: Broadway Takes on WICKED Movie's 'What Is This Feeling' Choreography

by Michael Major

The box office is not the only place the Wicked movie is defying gravity. The choreography to 'What Is This Feeling?' is taking social media videos by storm, with & Juliet, Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, more joining in on the fun.. (more...)

