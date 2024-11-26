Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
WICKED Boasts Biggest Opening Weekend For a Broadway Musical Film Adaptation
Boy George To Return To MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This March
Interview: WICKED Author Gregory Maguire on Movie Musical, Upcoming Prequel Novel & More
Who Gets a Caricature Portrait at Sardi’s?
by Dylan MacDowell
Every year, select stars are chosen to join the caricature-covered walls of Sardi's. What is the process for who is selected and how does the process go down? We're unpacking how it all works!. (more...)
HELL'S KITCHEN to Launch Multi-Year North American Tour in Fall 2025
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HELL’S KITCHEN will launch a second company in North America with a multi-year tour in 2025. Learn more about the tour route and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Memorial For Gavin Creel To Be Livestreamed Via MCC Theater and Society of London Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
For additional accessibility, the memorial celebration of beloved actor Gavin Creel will be livestreamed in the US and the UK.
Meet the Cast of EUREKA DAY, Now In Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club's Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, is now in previews on Broadway. Meet the cast of Eureka Day here!. (more...)
OH, MARY! Recoups its Investment on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Oh, Mary!, the Sam Pinkleton-directed comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, has recouped its entire production costs on Broadway, becoming the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to announce its recoupment.. (more...)
Videos: Broadway Takes on WICKED Movie's 'What Is This Feeling' Choreography
by Michael Major
The box office is not the only place the Wicked movie is defying gravity. The choreography to 'What Is This Feeling?' is taking social media videos by storm, with & Juliet, Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, more joining in on the fun.. (more...)
