OH, MARY! Recoups its Investment on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh, Mary!, the Sam Pinkleton-directed comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, has recouped its entire production costs on Broadway, becoming the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to announce its recoupment.

Capitalized at $4,525,000, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record nine times, most recently for the week ending November 24, 2024, grossing $1,225,937 with an average ticket price of $171.32. With a lifetime average ticket price of $150.00, 30% of the theater’s 895 seats are priced below $100.

Check out the grosses for Oh, Mary! on Broadway here.

Twice extended, tickets for Oh, Mary! are on sale through January 19, 2025. The production continues to play to sold-out audiences, with recent attendees including Billy Crystal, Tom Hanks, Bowen Yang, Anne Hathaway, Goldie Hawn, Brie Larson, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Andrew Garfield, Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Madonna and more.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The production also features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the cast.

In addition to Escola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.