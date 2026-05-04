Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 4, 2026- Spotlight on WICKED's New Stars and More

Video: Juliette Lewis on ROCKY HORROR Audience Callouts: 'It's Been a Navigation'

by Josh Sharpe

Juliette Lewis is making her Broadway debut as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, now running at Studio 54. During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer spoke about the call-and-response element of the show, a tradition that continues for this production. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Video: MARTY, LIFE IS SHORT Documentary Trailer Spotlights Martin Short

by Josh Sharpe

Martin Short is taking center stage in the first trailer for Marty, Life Is Short, a new documentary about the Tony Award-winning performer. Watch the trailer, featuring appearances from Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, and the late, great Catherine O'Hara. . ( Martin Short is taking center stage in the first trailer for Marty, Life Is Short, a new documentary about the Tony Award-winning performer. Watch the trailer, featuring appearances from Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, and the late, great Catherine O'Hara. . ( more...

Video: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates RENT 30th Anniversary With 'Seasons of Love' Sing-Along

by Stephi Wild

Following a recent performance, the Schmigadoon! cast led the audience in a sing-along of 'Seasons of Love' in honor of the 30th anniversary of RENT. Check out the video here!. (more...)