Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 4, 2026- Spotlight on WICKED's New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you may have missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We've got an exciting interview with WICKED's new witches Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn, a breakdown of the Tony Awards eligibility decisions, and a look at Aaron Tveit's demanding vocal role in Chess. Plus, we have exclusive content including a first listen to Josh Groban's new album and clips from Memoirs of a Drag Queen. Get ready for your day with all the Broadway buzz!
|The Front Page
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Interview: WICKED's New Witches Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn Take Flight
BroadwayWorld interviewed Wicked on Broadway's current Elphaba and Glinda, Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn! Read the full feature with the Broadway show's newest witches here.
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Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2025/26 Season
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2025/26 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesday's big announcement... the Tony nominations.
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Video: Aaron Tveit Unpacks His Most Demanding Vocal Role Yet
Tony winner Aaron Tveit returns to the stage this season in his seventh Broadway role- 'Freddie Trumper' in Michale Mayor's acclaimed revival of Chess. It's been almost four decades since the cult-favorite musical made its debut, and Tveit's electrifying performance is one of the reasons fans have been flocking to the Imperial Theatre. Watch in this video as he chats more about the bond he has formed with his fierce costars, and talks more about what he loves about 'Freddie.'
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Josh Groban will soon release a new album, Cinematic. A tribute to the grand and gorgeous world of the silver screen. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a first listen on 'Skyfall,' from the James Bond film of the same name. . (more...)
Exclusive: Watch Two Songs from MEMOIRS OF A DRAG QUEEN, Starring Nicolas Moncayo
by Nicole Rosky
Following a successful San Antonio run, Memoirs of a Drag Queen, a new one-person musical by internationally produced composer and playwright Bernard J. Taylor, directed by Robby Vance, makes its New York debut with a four-week Off Broadway engagement at the Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a first look at 'I Like to Entertain' and 'They'll Wish They'd Never Been Born.'. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: TITANIQUE Extends Run; Watch All New Footage
by Stephi Wild
The new Broadway musical Titanique has extended its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre. Plus, get an all new look at clips from the show in the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Otto Titsling' From BEACHES Film With Marc Shaiman
by Stephi Wild
Jessica Vosk, currently starring in Beaches on Broadway, joined with Marc Shaiman to record a special rendition of the song Shaiman co-wrote for the 1988 film, 'Otto Titsling.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Juliette Lewis on ROCKY HORROR Audience Callouts: 'It's Been a Navigation'
Video: MARTY, LIFE IS SHORT Documentary Trailer Spotlights Martin Short
by Josh Sharpe
Martin Short is taking center stage in the first trailer for Marty, Life Is Short, a new documentary about the Tony Award-winning performer. Watch the trailer, featuring appearances from Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, and the late, great Catherine O'Hara. . (more...)
Video: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates RENT 30th Anniversary With 'Seasons of Love' Sing-Along
Video: Nikki M. James Performs 'Wait My Turn' in Clip from SUFFS PBS Capture
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night
Photos: THE FEAR OF 13's Adrien Brody Receives Sardi's Portrait
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Harlem School of the Arts will host its annual Curtains Up Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, honoring Jeffrey Seller, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and others, with presenters including Leslie Odom Jr. and Denée Benton.. (more...)
BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Now Accepting Applications
by Stephi Wild
The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop is accepting applications for its Songwriting and Bookwriting programs, held weekly at BMI's lower Manhattan office. Alumni include Tony and Academy Award winners.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in May 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
Carrie Coon and Ben Platt Cast in Psychological Thriller I AM NOT YOUR MOTHER
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Carrie Coon and Ben Platt will share the screen in a new psychological thriller film, I Am Not Your Mother. Platt will play a young director, with Coon as a legendary actress.. (more...)
Broadway Watch Guide May 2026: SUFFS, AMADEUS, & More Theater Titles
by Josh Sharpe
This May, there are plenty of new titles for Broadway fans to watch, including the film recording of Suffs, the series adaptation of Amadeus, Aleshea Harris's Is God Is film, and more.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: May 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Patrick Clanton to Play Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Patrick Clanton, a company member of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, will step into the role of Harold Zidler for a limited run, filling in before Eric Anderson returns to the part.. (more...)
Review: GRACE PERVADES, Starring Ralph Fiennes & Miranda Raison
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Following a sell-out run at Theatre Royal Bath, David Hare's play, Grace Pervades, is a love letter to theatre, following the professional and personal partnership of legendary Victorian theatrical duo Sir Henry Irving and Ellen Terry. Together they performed over 27 years, changing the face and status of theatre.. (more...)
Daniel Radcliffe's HARRY POTTER Stunt Double is Developing Play About Life Before and After On-Set Accident
by Stephi Wild
David Holmes, who once served as Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in Harry Potter before suffering a tragic accident, will be developing his story in a stage play.. (more...)
What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2026 Tony Awards?
by Sidney Paterra
Earlier this week, Raúl Esparza and Helen J Shen announced the nominations for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be held on Monday, May 17. What does the news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Ana Gasteyer
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"I'm beautiful, and I'm here."
- The Color Purple