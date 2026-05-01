Exclusive: Watch Two Songs from MEMOIRS OF A DRAG QUEEN, Starring Nicolas Moncayo

Following a successful San Antonio run, Memoirs of a Drag Queen, a new one-person musical by internationally produced composer and playwright Bernard J. Taylor, directed by Robby Vance, makes its New York debut with a four-week Off Broadway engagement at the Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors (314 West 54th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Produced by Bernard J. Taylor Productions, Memoirs of a Drag Queen opens tonight, May 1 and will run through Sunday, May 24 only.

The production stars Nicolas Moncayo, a San Antonio–based performer appearing under his drag persona Amory Legato, in his New York theatrical debut. Told through story, song, and direct address to the audience, Memoirs of a Drag Queen offers an intimate, often humorous, and deeply personal exploration of identity, survival, and the art of drag performance.

Structured as a confessional memoir, Memoirs of a Drag Queen traces a performer’s journey from a shy, misunderstood childhood to self-possession and creative freedom, using music and drag as both armor and self-expression. Staged simply in the Sargent Theatre’s 65-seat space, the production places audiences in close proximity to the performer, creating an experience that feels more like a personal conversation than a traditional musical.

The show is written by Bernard J. Taylor, whose stage works have received more than 14 ATAC Awards (San Antonio’s equivalent of the Tony Awards). Taylor previously presented his one-man play Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon at the Sargent Theatre, where it received strong critical response before transferring to London.

“I was inspired to create Memoirs after binge-watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and listening closely to the life stories of the performers,” says Taylor. “I combined that with my own experiences growing up painfully shy and learning, over time, how to stand up for myself. The show reflects that journey — not just as a drag queen, but as a human being.”

One of the musical’s defining songs, “What Daddy Wants,” explores the tension between self- expression and parental expectation — a theme echoed frequently by performers on RuPaul’s Drag Race. A preview of the song, performed by Amory Legato, is available HERE. Previews are also available for “Extraordinary Girl,” and “I Like to Entertain.”

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a first look at "I Like to Entertain" and "They'll Wish They'd Never Been Born."

Photo Credit: Marco Moncayo

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