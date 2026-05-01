Video: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates RENT 30th Anniversary With 'Seasons of Love' Sing-Along

Schmigadoon! recently paid tribute to RENT in honor of the iconic musical's 30th anniversary. April 29th marked the 30th anniversary of RENT's premiere. The musical went on to famously play at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, which is now home to the musical Schmigadoon!

Following the performance on April 30, the Schmigadoon! cast led the audience in a sing-along of "Seasons of Love." Check out the full video!

Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical stars Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Ana Gasteyer, Brad Oscar, and McKenzie Kurtz, with Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

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