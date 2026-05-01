Daniel Radcliffe's HARRY POTTER Stunt Double is Developing Play About Life Before and After On-Set Accident

David Holmes, who once served as Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in Harry Potter before suffering a tragic accident, will be developing his story in a stage play, Baz Bamigboye of Deadline reports.

Holmes became a close friend of Radcliffe's afer serving as his stunt double, but an accident during stunt tests for the seventh Harry Potter movie, Deathly Hallows: Part One, left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The play will be titled The Boy Who Lived, which comes from the first chapter of the first Harry Potter novel. The play has been workshopping at the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, North West London. It is set to premiere in summer 2027, starring Holmes playing himself, producer Paul Taylor-Mills told Deadline.

Holmes' story was previously told in a 2023 HBO/Sky documentary, directed by Dan Hartley, called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. Holmes also wrote a memoir about his life before and after the accident, which was published two years ago. It has been adapted for the stage by Philip Wilson, who will also direct.

Taylor-Mills describes the show as “half stand-up comedy, half TED Talk, half My Son’s a Queer," stating that it is more interactive than Holmes just telling the story. The play will also feature moments where he looks back at some of the Harry Potter films and talks about how some of the stunts happened.

In addition to Holmes playing himself, the cast features four actors around him playing his parents, and also the younger David when he was an acrobat.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Holmes and Radcliffe have remained friends. Holmes started Ripple Productions, along with two friends who are also paralyzed. In 2020, they launched a podcast with Radcliffe, called Cunning Stunts, where they interview other stunt actors to raise awareness about the risks they face. He also remains connected to the Harry Potter franchise. In 2025, he was selected to voice Stan Shunpike, the conductor of the Knight Bus, in a new audiobook of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming