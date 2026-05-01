Exclusive: Listen to 'Skyfall' from Josh Groban's New CINEMATIC Album

Josh Groban will soon release a new album, Cinematic. A tribute to the grand and gorgeous world of the silver screen, the 10-track album was produced by Greg Wells (Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift), recorded in both Los Angeles and London, and includes globally revered songs from such movie classics as The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more.

It will arrive May 8th via Reprise Records and is available to pre-save/pre-order HERE.

Groban's new album marks his first full collection of newly recorded material since 2020's Harmony, which featured duets with Leslie Odom Jr. and Sara Bareilles. Since then, the performer returned to Broadway in the Spring of 2023, playing the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a first listen on "Skyfall," from the James Bond film of the same name.