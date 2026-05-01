Patrick Clanton to Play Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced that company member Patrick Clanton will play the role of “Harold Zidler” in the production from Saturday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 17th.

As announced this week, Megan Thee Stallion plays her final performance tonight. Eric Anderson returns to the role on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Patrick Clanton

Patrick Clanton made his Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He has appeared on tour in the Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! directed by Daniel Fish, as well as School of Rock – The Musical and Sister Act. On TV he's appeared in “Best Medicine” (FOX). Regionally, he's performed in productions at North Shore MT, Flat Rock Playhouse, Ivoryton Playhouse, Casa Mañana and North Carolina Theatre. He can be heard on the cast recording of Slowpoke! The True Story of a Tortoise & Hare. He is a graduated of Elon University.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks on Broadway, with the production now set to play its final performance on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, the musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film. The stage adaptation celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga - and has now been seen by more than 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, including current engagements on Broadway, a North American tour, London's West End, Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, a World Tour, and non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

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