 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night

The US Olympic Figure Skating team paid a visit to honor Laurie Hernandez, their friend and fellow Olympian in her Broadway debut.

By:

The Broadway production of & Juliet recently hosted a Champions Night, where the US Olympic Figure Skating team paid a visit to honor Laurie Hernandez, their friend and fellow Olympian in her Broadway debut. In attendance were Alysa Liu, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin and more. Check out photos below!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,' James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,' Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,' Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,' Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,' Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,' and Nathan Levy as ‘François'. Gabe AmatoDaniel AssettaReese BrittsNicholas CooperLois ElliseJhailyn Paige FarconLaurie HernandezMakai HernandezJoomin HwangElsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Danny O'Shea, Ellie Kam, Christina Carreira, Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Vadym Kolesnik, Evan Bates, Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian", Madison Chock, Anthony Ponomarenko, Emilea Zingas, Andrew Torgashev and Haven Shepherd

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Haven Shepherd

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Amber Glenn

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Ilia Malinin

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Vadym Kolesnik and Emilea Zingas

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Vadym Kolesnik

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Emilea Zingas

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Anthony Ponomarenko and Christina Carreira

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Christina Carreira

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Anthony Ponomarenko

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Andrew Torgashev

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Evan Bates and Madison Chock

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Madison Chock

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Evan Bates

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Ellie Kam and Daniel O'Shea

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Ellie Kam

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Daniel O'Shea

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Jason Brown

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Danny O'Shea, Ellie Kam, Christina Carreira, Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Vadym Kolesnik, Evan Bates, Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian", Madison Chock, Anthony Ponomarenko, Emilea Zingas, Andrew Torgashev and Haven Shepherd

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian"

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian"

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian"

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn

Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night Image
Danny O'Shea, Ellie Kam, Christina Carreira, Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Vadym Kolesnik, Evan Bates, Laurie Hernandez as "Charmian", Madison Chock, Anthony Ponomarenko, Emilea Zingas, Andrew Torgashev and Haven Shepherd

Buy Tickets to & Juliet

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

And Juliet Ampersand Tee And Juliet Ampersand Tee Shop item
& Juliet Yas Pin Set & Juliet Yas Pin Set Shop item
& Juliet Headphone Magnet & Juliet Headphone Magnet Shop item
& Juliet Logo Lapel Pin & Juliet Logo Lapel Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets