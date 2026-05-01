Photos: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and More Attend & JULIET Champions Night

The Broadway production of & Juliet recently hosted a Champions Night, where the US Olympic Figure Skating team paid a visit to honor Laurie Hernandez, their friend and fellow Olympian in her Broadway debut. In attendance were Alysa Liu, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin and more. Check out photos below!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,' James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,' Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,' Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,' Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,' Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,' and Nathan Levy as ‘François'. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Lois Ellise, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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