Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 11, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Behind the Scenes and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good Morning BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're here to recap yesterday's top stories so you can start your day in the know. From exclusive video highlights to exciting cast announcements and everything in between, here's what you need to know:
Get ready for some Broadway glamour as Marianna Gailus takes center stage in NEW BORN, and discover how costume designer Ryan Park created THE LOST BOYS' iconic 80s vampire style. Plus, experience one writer's heartfelt journey attending BEACHES on Broadway with her best friend.
We've also got exclusive content, including highlights from Studio Seaview's WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO, plus major casting news, review roundups, and all the latest industry insights to keep you in the loop.
Ready for more? Scroll below for all the details!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Monday, May 11
The 2026 Outer Critics' Circle Award winners announced
|Coming Up
BroadwayWorld's Theatre Fan's Choice Awards voting begins
Sunday, May 17
The 2026 Drama Desk Awards
The 2026 Roger Rees Awards
|The Front Page
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Video: Marianna Gailus Is Taking Center Stage in NEW BORN
Known for her work in Vanya, Marianna Gailus is quickly becoming one of the most exciting talents to watch on the New York stage. New Born explores three deeply human stories connected across centuries and continents, blending emotion, identity, love, and transformation in a powerful evening of storytelling. Watch in this video.
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THE LOST BOYS Costume Designer Ryan Park Explains How He Created the Show’s 80s Vampire Style
In Broadway’s biggest spectacle this season, 80’s punk fashion is back and completely taking over the Santa Carla boardwalk. In The Lost Boys, everywhere you look, you can catch mohawks, mullets, studded leather jackets, neon corsets, high-waisted swimsuit bottoms, electric guitars, and of course, blood-soaked fangs.
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First Person: BEACHES With My Best Friend- A Love Story
At the Majestic Theatre, Beaches on Broadway offers audiences a story about lifelong friendship that resonates far beyond the stage. Go inside one writer’s experience attending with her best friend in this first person essay.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go has officially returned to New York for seven-weeks only! Studio Seaview has released new video footage of the production, which is directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio. Watch the exclusive new video.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Photos/Video: Ryan McCartan and Shereen Pimentel in WEST SIDE STORY at the Washington National Opera
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video have been released featuring a preview of Washington National Opera's production of West Side Story. Learn more about the show and check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Ramona Mallory Sings 'The Worst Pies in London' from Sweeney Todd at 54 Below!
by Rebecca Kaplan
See a highlight from hit cabaret series SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED April 27 featuring Ramona Mallory. The acoustic Sondheim tribute series is back June 28 for two final shows.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Tom Hanks recently paid a visit to two Broadway productions, Joe Turner's Come and Gone and The Balusters. The actor, who was last seen on stage in This World of Tomorrow in 2025, posed with cast members at both shows. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: THE RECEPTIONIST Opens at Pershing Square Signature Center
by Bruce Glikas
Adam Bock’s The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson, officially opened on May 7 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by James Blinken
From philanthropy, business, fashion, and the Broadway community, for one of New York City’s most elegant and meaningful spring traditions, the annual Central Park Conservancy Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon once again brought together leaders!. (more...)
Eric William Morris, Jared Zirilli, and Kristy Cates Will Lead MALE FLEISCHMAN Workshop
by Stephi Wild
A developmental workshop of MALE FLEISCHMAN, a new musical about an Italian-American family upended by a DNA test, features Broadway veterans Eric William Morris, Jared Zirilli, and Kristy Cates, directed by Jeremy Dobrish.. (more...)
Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Names New Senior Leadership in Redesign
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts revealed three senior leadership appointments as part of an organizational redesign, including a new Community Impact division and two new vice presidents.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Directed by Eric Tucker, Bedlam‘s new production of Othello is now playing at the West End Theatre off-Broadway. The production features just four actors inhabiting the 19 roles of Othello. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: BROKEN SNOW, Starring Tony Danza
by Nicole Rosky
The world premiere of Broken Snow by Ben Andron, directed by Colin Hanlon, is now playing through May 31 at Theatre71. Let's see what the critics had to say about the new play.... (more...)
Review Roundup: Paul Zimet's THE DOOR SLAMS, A GLASS TREMBLES
by Nicole Rosky
La MaMa in association with Talking Band is now presenting the world premiere of The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles written and directed by Paul Zimet with music by Ellen Maddow. Let's see what the critics had to say about the new play.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!. (more...)
Aline Mayagoitia, Claudia Bennett and More to Join WICKED National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The National Tour of Wicked will welcome new principal cast members next month, including Aline Mayagoitia as Elphaba, Claudia Bennett as Glinda, Susan Cella as Madame Morrible and more.. (more...)
Claybourne Elder to Join the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Grammy and Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder will join the company of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. Elder will appear in the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.. (more...)
Ana Gasteyer Responds to 'September L. Davis' Death: 'Knock 'Em Dead In Heaven'
by Michael Major
Ana Gasteyer has responded to the passing of September L. Davis, her satirical Broadway diva character. The 'five-time Tony nominated Broadway legend's' Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 50,000 followers, confirmed her death this morning.. (more...)
Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, and More Will Perform on THE LATE SHOW Next Week
by Stephi Wild
An upcoming episode of The Late Show will feature a special Broadway performance, featuring Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson.. (more...)
HAMILTON is Coming to Blu-Ray With Special Collector's Edition
by Stephi Wild
The filmed version of Hamilton will be released for the first time in 4K UHD Blu-ray this summer. The musical was filmed with the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and more.. (more...)
THE MEN WHO DREW THE UNIVERSE Will Make World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival
by Stephi Wild
Liquid Fiction and KoolBnz Productions will present the world premiere of THE MEN WHO DREW THE UNIVERSE, a play about Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Marvel Comics partnership, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.. (more...)
What to Know About EPIC — If You Haven’t Followed the Viral Musical’s Creation on TikTok for Years
by Michael Gioia
EPIC: The Musical was certainly an epic undertaking. The viral, sung-through musical adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey began as Jorge Rivera-Herrans’ thesis during his senior year at the University of Notre Dame — and since then, it has taken on a life of its own. . (more...)
Exclusive: For Lena Hall, Filming YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Was a Practice in Grief
by Josh Sharpe
For creatives, art can often make a habit of imitating life, rarely does it occur as explicitly and profoundly as it did for Lena Hall while filming the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors. The Tony-winner spoke to BroadwayWorld about playing a grieving daughter while anticipating a major loss in her personal life.. (more...)
Lizzy Caplan Will Play Broadway Director on THE MORNING SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Lizzy Caplan has signed on to join the fifth season of The Morning Show, and will play the role of Gwen, a Broadway theater director. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
David Alvare
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Beads, flowers, freedom, happiness."
- Hair