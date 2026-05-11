Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 11, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Behind the Scenes and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good Morning BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're here to recap yesterday's top stories so you can start your day in the know. From exclusive video highlights to exciting cast announcements and everything in between, here's what you need to know:

Get ready for some Broadway glamour as Marianna Gailus takes center stage in NEW BORN, and discover how costume designer Ryan Park created THE LOST BOYS' iconic 80s vampire style. Plus, experience one writer's heartfelt journey attending BEACHES on Broadway with her best friend.

We've also got exclusive content, including highlights from Studio Seaview's WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO, plus major casting news, review roundups, and all the latest industry insights to keep you in the loop.

Ready for more? Scroll below for all the details!