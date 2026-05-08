Update: September L. Davis' Instagram account has confirmed that she is alive. She had stopped breathing for six seconds before doctors revived her.

Ana Gasteyer has responded to the passing of September L. Davis, her satirical Broadway diva character. The "five-time Tony nominated Broadway legend's" Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 50,000 followers, confirmed her death this morning after she collapsed onstage during a performance of "Proof, A New Musical About Love, Loss and Math."

The Instagram has been sharing updates since Davis collided with a descending steel protractor at a performance the math musical. The news conveniently dropped the same morning Gasteyer received a Tony Award nominations for Schmigadoon! on Broadway.

After the brain damage was announced as "kinda serious," Davis' Instagram account confirmed her death Friday morning. The post received comments from several Broadway stars, including Rachel Zegler, Tituss Burgess, Lesli Margherita, Betsy Wolfe, Betty Buckley, and Kelli O'Hara.

Gasteyer, who has frequently posted about her rivalry with Davis, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her passing.

"This week has seen incredible highs and devastating lows. I am just profoundly sad to hear of the passing of September L. Davis. Like so many, I have long been an admirer of her exceptional body of work. While our relationship was often portrayed as an overblown 'feud' in recent months, we did in fact mend fences. I was a little bit intimidated at the time so I never said it, but I wish I had shared with her how much I looked up to her as a kid and how the women of her generation inspired mine. I struggle to find the words. Thank you. Love you. Knock 'em dead in heaven, Diva."

According to her website, September L. Davis has been seen on Broadway in ZigZag, A Garden for Eunice, and acclaimed revivals of The Miracle Worker, Butterflies Are Free, My Fair Lady, Can-Can, and Bells Are Ringing. She also holds the distinction of having the longest non-winning streak of Tony nominations in New York theater history.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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