Photos: THE RECEPTIONIST Opens at Pershing Square Signature Center
The production stars two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran alongside Mallori Johnson, Nael Nacer, and Will Pullen.
Adam Bock’s The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson, officially opened on May 7 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from opening night below!
The production stars two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran alongside Mallori Johnson, Nael Nacer, and Will Pullen. Read the reviews for The Receptionist here.
Set in the Northeast Office, the play follows a receptionist who spends her days answering phones, making coffee, and chatting with coworkers. When an unexpected visitor from the Central Office arrives, the office routine begins to unravel.
THE RECEPTIONIST is described as a dark comedy examining bureaucracy and complicity through workplace interactions and office culture.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran and Nael Nacer
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran and Nael Nacer
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran, Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet, Playwright Adam Bock and Nael Nacer
Katie Finneran and Playwright Adam Bock
Katie Finneran and Playwright Adam Bock
Playwright Adam Bock
Playwright Adam Bock
Katie Finneran and Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran, Playwright Adam Bock and Nael Nacer
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran and Nael Nacer
Will Pullen, Mallori Johnson, Katie Finneran, Playwright Adam Bock and Nael Nacer
Mallori Johnson and Playwright Adam Bock
Nael Nacer, Katie Finneran and Will Pullen
Nael Nacer, Katie Finneran and Will Pullen
Playwright Adam Bock and The Creative Team of "The Receptionist"
Katie Finneran and Family
Darren Goldstein and Katie Finneran
Darren Goldstein and Katie Finneran