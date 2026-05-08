Photos: THE RECEPTIONIST Opens at Pershing Square Signature Center

Adam Bock’s The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson, officially opened on May 7 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from opening night below!

The production stars two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran alongside Mallori Johnson, Nael Nacer, and Will Pullen. Read the reviews for The Receptionist here.

Set in the Northeast Office, the play follows a receptionist who spends her days answering phones, making coffee, and chatting with coworkers. When an unexpected visitor from the Central Office arrives, the office routine begins to unravel.

THE RECEPTIONIST is described as a dark comedy examining bureaucracy and complicity through workplace interactions and office culture.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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