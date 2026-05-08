Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, and More Will Perform on THE LATE SHOW Next Week

An upcoming episode of The Late Show will feature a special Broadway performance, featuring Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson.

No further details have been announced about the performance at this time. The episode will air on Monday, May 11, at 11:35pm ET/PT on CBS.

Also as part of this episode, Stephen Colbert will reunite with the “Strike Force Five” – Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. The five late-night hosts previously started a podcast together during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, to raise funds for out-of-work writers.

As previously announced, The Late Show, which debuted in 1993 with David Letterman, will conclude in May 2026 at the close of the 2025-26 broadcast season. The final episode will air on Thursday, May 21.

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