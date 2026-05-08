Aline Mayagoitia, Claudia Bennett and More to Join WICKED National Tour

The National Tour of Wicked will welcome new principal cast members next month. Beginning Tuesday, June 9 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Aline Mayagoitia (Elphaba), Claudia Bennett (Glinda), Susan Cella (Madame Morrible), Pablo Laucerica (Boq) and Cristina Sastre (Nessarose) will join the company.

They join a cast that includes Tom McGowan (The Wizard), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero), Drew McVety (Doctor Dillamond), Adelina Mitchell (Elphaba Standby), Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Sam Buchanan, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Matt Densky, Ben Diamond, Kelley Dorney, Reed Gnepper, Darriel Johnakin, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Konnor Kelly, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, Donivyn Riley, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Maggie Van Wieringen, Melissa Victor and Justin Wirick.

ABOUT THE CAST

(Elphaba). Proud Mexican immigrant. Aline made her Broadway debut originating the role of Itzel in Real Women Have Curves, and was featured in the film Kiss of the Spiderwoman opposite Luna/">Diego Luna and Jennifer Lopez. Previously toured the country with Six as Katherine Howard. Theatre: Sweet Smell of Success, Cabaret, Forbidden Broadway, Evita, In the Heights. TV: “Love Life” on HBO. University of Michigan graduate.

CLAUDIA BENNETT

(Glinda) is making her National Tour debut in Wicked! She is a 2025 BFA graduate of the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts. Proudly represented by Nicolosi and Co. and Schachter Entertainment. Deepest gratitude to Craig, Alex, Lisa, and the entire Wicked team for this lifelong dream come true.

(Madame Morrible). Broadway: The Rose Tattoo, The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita, On the Twentieth Century, Allegro and Lady in the Dark for Encores! National Tours: Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, 42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles, Me and My Girl, Can-Can. Off-Broadway: The Devil's Disciple, Babylon Line, Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh, Mayor, Jacques Brel ... TV: “Madam Secretary,” “Search Party,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order” (2 episodes), “The Sopranos,” “Hi Honey, I'm Home” (series regular), “All My Children,” “Follies” and “A Sondheim Celebration” for PBS. Regional: over 40 productions. “Love and thanks to BRS/GAGE.”

PABLO LAUCERICA

(Boq). Pablo’s artistic interests include acting, songwriting and music producing. Recent credits: King Louis XIV in The Queen of Versailles (Broadway), Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys (The Muny) and Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen (First National Tour). “Many thanks to DGRW and Telsey! Love to Ma, Kaki, and the Primelles for their endless support. For pops, always.”

(Nessarose). Tour debut! Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio (Ashley Amigo, OBC). Select regional: In the Heights (Nina), Spring Awakening (Wendla), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). BFA: TXST MT. “Special thanks to the entire Wicked team, Alex and Craig at Telsey, my team at CGF, my family, and the biggest Wicked fans I know: Grace and Emma. For all my sisters and brujas everywhere.” @cristina__sastre

ABOUT Wicked

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

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