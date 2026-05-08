Duncan Sheik's New Musical MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

Kenny Kurokawa, RAYMAN and Executive Producer Antonio Marion announced today that Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue - “The Night Egg at the Culture Club” located at 530 W. 27th Street. Based on the Manga graphic novel “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen” by Moyoco Anno and directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford, Memoirs will begin performances this fall.

For more information, please visit MemoirsMusical.com. Tickets will be made available this summer. Additional details, including dates and casting, will be announced at a later date.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first Manga to be developed into an American musical in the English language. The new musical will feature a book by Leah Nanako Winkler and music supervision by Or Matias.

The brand-new venue, “The Night Egg” is thusly named after a reference to the club in the Japanese Manga for which the musical is based. The venue is located in the Culture Club at 530 w 27th Street, the former home of the iconic 90’s Twilio Nightclub, Sound Factory, and the 14-year run of the immersive show Sleep No More.

Mr. Sheik commented, “When Rob Ashford approached me about possibly writing the score for a story based on a famous Manga written by Moyoco Anno, I was flattered but a bit flummoxed. But once I got rolling along with Leah’s guidance and excellent ideas about how to adapt it, I was hooked. We all felt a more unique venue was best suited to this kind of production, where the audience has some freedom of movement and is not bound to a velvet seat. I am truly excited to help put this work in front of an audience, especially with this amazing group of creatives who comprise the team. Cannot wait to see you all at The Night Egg!”

Based on Moyoco Anno's award-winning manga of the same name, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is a daring new musical about Colette, a witty young dreamer in 20th-century Paris, who finds her power through writing. While working at an elusive maison close called Night Egg, she begins chronicling the fantasies, confessions, and private sorrows of her eccentric clients, slowly transforming herself from object to observer—turning perversions into art. But underneath her sharp intelligence and growing independence, Colette has her own perversion she cannot outrun: a lingering, destructive attachment to Léon, her childhood love, whose toxic hold on her continues to blur the line between devotion and self-destruction.

The full production team for the presentation also includes associate producers Nobu Matsukura, Shin Yamada, Yu Anne Ando, Mika Furuya, Ryohei Otani, and Yumi. Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as general managers.

Originating in 12th century Japanese artworks, Manga are graphic novels with a distinct style evolved uniquely in Japan, which has nurtured artists and their works while building a global industry worth over $10 billion. Moyoco Anno is one of Japan’s most renowned, award-winning Manga artists, known for her deep exploration of character psychology and her vast worldwide fan base. Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen was serialized in a Manga magazine from 2013 to 2018, and later published as a two-volume set. It received the Excellence Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival in 2020 and is the first Japanese manga to be adapted into an American musical.

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Related Stories 1 Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!