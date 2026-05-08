Photos: Tom Hanks Visits JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE and THE BALUSTERS

Tom Hanks recently paid a visit to two Broadway productions, Joe Turner's Come and Gone and The Balusters. The iconic actor, who was last seen on stage in This World of Tomorrow in 2025, posed with cast members at both shows. Check out photos below!

Directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone is led by Taraji P. Henson as 'Bertha Holly' and Cedric "The Entertainer" as 'Seth Holly.' The production is playing through July 26 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The Balusters is written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Kenny Leon. The cast includes Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson; and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han. The Balusters recently extended for an additional two weeks and will now run through Sunday, June 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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