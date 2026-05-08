Lizzy Caplan Will Play Broadway Director on THE MORNING SHOW

Lizzy Caplan has signed on to join the fifth season of The Morning Show, and will play the role of Gwen, a Broadway theater director, Deadline reports. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Renee Rapp will also join the cast of The Morning Show season 5. The cast will also include Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, and Sean Hayes.

Plot details for Season 5 have yet to be revealed at this time.

The Morning Show is an American comedy-drama television series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. Inspired by Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning, the show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program.

The series has received numerous accolades, including 27 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, ten Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and ten Golden Globe Award nominations. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup have received particular acclaim for their performances, with Aniston and Witherspoon each earning two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Aniston winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, and Crudup winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 and 2024.

Lizzy Caplan is best known for her roles as Virginia E. Johnson in the Showtime series Masters of Sex (2013–2016) and as Libby Epstein in FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022), both of which have earned her nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Her first acting role was on the television series Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000). Since then, she had series-regular roles in several television series including Related (2005–2006), Party Down (2009–2010; 2023), Das Boot (2018), Castle Rock (2019), Truth Be Told (2019), Fatal Attraction (2023), and Zero Day (2025).

Caplan's film breakthrough came with her role as Janis Ian in Mean Girls (2004). Her other film appearances include My Best Friend's Girl (2008) Cloverfield (2008), Hot Tub Time Machine, 127 Hours (both 2010), Save the Date, Bachelorette (both 2012), The Interview (2014), Now You See Me 2, Allied (both 2016), Cobweb (2023) and Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025).

Read the original story on Deadline.

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