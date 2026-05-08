Claybourne Elder to Join the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Grammy and Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Company) will join the company of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. Elder will appear in the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning May 26, 2026. The musical, currently in its seventh succulent year Off-Broadway, continues its open-ended run at The Westside Theatre, with tickets on sale through January 23, 2028.



Elder will star alongside Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Audrey and stage and screen favorite Jordan Fisher as Seymour. Tony Award Nominee Andy Karl will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS on May 24, 2026.



Continuing in the cast of the musical comedy are Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

(Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS) Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Grammy and SAG Award nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Bonnie and Clyde. On TV, he played John Adams for three seasons on HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age” and in the Hallmark Channel Original Deck the Walls. Other credits include: Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show at The Public Theatre, Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl, Do I Hear A Waltz and this season’s The Wild Party at City Center Encores, One Arm at The New Group, Allegro at Classic Stage, Venice at The Public Theatre, Strike Up the Band and We Chose to Go To The Moon at Carnegie Hall, and Passion at Signature Theatre. His solo show has played to sold-out crowds across the country and in London and his debut album “If the Stars Were Mine” was released on April 3 by Center Stage Records.