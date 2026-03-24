Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 24, 2026- TITANIQUE Exclusive First Look
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! From Debuts in the Upside Down to splashy musicals and hot industry news, we’re here to catch you up on everything you need to know. Get the scoop on Stranger Things: The First Shadow’s new cast as they prepare to step onstage, celebrate the start of voting in BroadwayWorld’s Best Movie Musical of All Time Bracket, and take an exclusive look inside the first Broadway sing-through of Titanique. Plus, we’ve got the latest must-see trailers, hot photo moments, major industry updates, and more—from Ragtime’s extension to Met Opera competition winners and everything in between. Pour your coffee and catch up on all the theatre buzz below!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, March 26
The Rocky Horror Show begins previews on Broadway
Titanique begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Second Cast, First Shadow- Meet the Year 2 Cast of STRANGER THINGS on Broadway
Things are so very rightside up right now for dozens of actors who are about to join the ensemble company of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The Year 2 cast officially takes the stage at the Marquis Theatre (some for the first time and some in new roles) on March 31. Watch in this video as the cast talks about their new roles.
|
Fourth Round Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Best Movie Musical Of All Time Bracket
Voting is now open for the fourth round of BroadwayWorld's Annual Bracket! Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!
|
Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through
Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway. Before previews officially begin, check out exclusive photos from inside the first sing-through with the star-studded cast!
|Must Watch
| Video: See Catherine Lagaʻaia, Dwayne Johnson in the New Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has dropped a brand new trailer for Moana, the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated hit, hitting theaters this July. Watch the trailer to see the beloved animated world come to life in live-action.. (more...)
| Video: Jean Smart Returns in Trailer for Fifth and Final Season of HACKS
by Josh Sharpe
Hacks, the hit comedy series featuring Jean Smart in her Emmy-winning role as Deborah Vance, is returning for a fifth and final season on Thursday, April 9. Check out the trailer for the new season. . (more...)
| Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers & Adrienne Warren Sing 'Best Friend' in THE WILD PARTY
by Michael Major
New York City Center Encores! has released new video footage of Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren performing 'Best Friend' from The Wild Party. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Marisha Wallace, and Todrick Hall Visit CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL!
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are now underway for the Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show recently was paid a visit by stars Nicole Scherzinger, Marisha Wallace, and Todrick Hall. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Schmigadoon! The cast and team of the new Broadway musical recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Maltby & Shire's ABOUT TIME
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of About Time, the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Alex Freeman
On the business side, the independent acquisition of Serino Coyne signals a shift away from the consolidation model that has defined much of the advertising world, while the merger of Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh CLO illustrates how financial pressure is prompting institutions to find strength in unity. On the creative side, BroadwayWorld's Spring Preview paints an exciting picture of a season packed with star power and long-awaited arrivals. Internationally, UK theatremakers are pushing for greater recognition of emerging craft disciplines at the Oliviers, and a landmark Irish experiment offers compelling evidence that investing directly in artists yields measurable cultural and economic returns. . (more...)
Interview: Creative Team of WILD ABOUT YOU!
by Peter Danish
A major new musical is having an industry reading this week. BWW managed to sit down with the creative team of Wild About You.. (more...)
2026 Dorian Theater Awards Sets Dates and New Categories - Score, Book of a Musical and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed key dates and new categories for the 4th annual Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2025-2026 season.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Met has announced the winners of the 2026 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition, awarding six talented singers from a rigorous series of contests.. (more...)
Review: MISS SAIGON at Short North Stage
by Paul Batterson
Short North Stage is never one to back down from a challenge. At the end of every season, the Columbus theatre group asks its audience what shows it would like to see the following season.. (more...)
San Diego International Fringe Festival Expands with Baja Fringe Initiative
by Stephi Wild
The San Diego International Fringe Festival will present the Baja Fringe pilot in Ensenada, offering artists a unique cross-border performance opportunity at the Gertrude Pearlman Theatre.. (more...)
RAGTIME Extends For a Second Time on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, announced that its limited engagement has been extended by popular demand for a second time.. (more...)
Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bianca Leigh Will Return to OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
Next month, two-time Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon, Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, and original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast member Bianca Leigh will return to the Lyceum Theatre to reprise their roles in Oh, Mary!. (more...)
Lisa Kudrow's 'Valerie Cherish' Stars in CHICAGO in New THE COMEBACK Episode
by Michael Major
Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish as Roxie Hart! In the first episode of the final season of HBO's The Comeback, Kudrow's beloved character can be found starring in Chicago on Broadway. See a photo!. (more...)
Rachel Zegler Will 'See What Happens' With EVITA Balcony Scene if the Show Transfers to Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined revival of Evita is eyeing a potential Broadway transfer in 2027. Rachel Zegler has commented on the possibility of the famous outdoor balcony scene being recreated for Broadway. . (more...)
Brian d'Arcy James, Susannah Flood, Among Broadway Alums Joining RABBIT, RABBIT Series
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Brian d'Arcy James, Alison Pill, Jason Schmidt, Mac Brandt, and Susannah Flood are among the new cast members joining the Netflix hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit, led by Adam Driver.. (more...)
Review: VINCENT IN BRIXTON, Starring Niamh Cusack, Orange Tree Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Last seen in London at the National Theatre nearly 25 years ago, Nicholas Wright's thoughtful and thought-provoking play, Vincent In Brixton, now has a well-deserved revival at the Orange Tree in a beautifully performed, intimate and multi-layered production, showcasing some formidable acting talent, both old and new.. (more...)
Heather Morris Will Join the Cast of 11 TO MIDNIGHT
by Stephi Wild
Actress and dancer Heather Morris will join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight on Thursday, April 9th for a 5-week limited engagement.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Julie Benko
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"I have a vision of how our life will be
Videos