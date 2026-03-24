Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 24, 2026- TITANIQUE Exclusive First Look

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! From Debuts in the Upside Down to splashy musicals and hot industry news, we’re here to catch you up on everything you need to know. Get the scoop on Stranger Things: The First Shadow’s new cast as they prepare to step onstage, celebrate the start of voting in BroadwayWorld’s Best Movie Musical of All Time Bracket, and take an exclusive look inside the first Broadway sing-through of Titanique. Plus, we’ve got the latest must-see trailers, hot photo moments, major industry updates, and more—from Ragtime’s extension to Met Opera competition winners and everything in between. Pour your coffee and catch up on all the theatre buzz below!