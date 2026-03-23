Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through

Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway on March 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.

Before previews officially begin, check out exclusive photos from inside the first sing-through with the star-studded cast!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Photo Credit: Angela Gonzalez



Geoffrey Ko and cast



Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Polanco Jones



John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli



Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli



Cast of Titanique



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli



John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



Jim Parsons and cast



Tye Blue and company



Deborah Cox



Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande



Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera



Frankie Grande, Layton Williams

Ellenore Scott and cast

Jim Parsons, John Riddle



Melissa Barrera



Constantine Rousouli and Deborah Cox



John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle



Tye Blue and company



Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle



Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli



Kyle Ramar Freeman, Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera



Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle



Jim Parsons



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



Cast of Titanique



Layton Williams



Cast of Titanique



Geoffrey Ko and cast



Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli



Frankie Grande, Layton Williams



Frankie Grande



Layton Williams



Geoffrey Ko and cast



Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande



John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox



Deborah Cox



Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande



Geoffrey Ko



Marla Mindelle



Cast of Titanique



Company of Titanique



Company of Titanique