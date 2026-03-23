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Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through

Titanique stars Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Melissa Barrera, and more.

By: Mar. 23, 2026

Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway on March 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.

Before previews officially begin, check out exclusive photos from inside the first sing-through with the star-studded cast!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Photo Credit: Angela Gonzalez

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Geoffrey Ko and cast

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Polanco Jones

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Cast of Titanique

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Jim Parsons and cast

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Tye Blue and company

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Frankie Grande, Layton Williams

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through ImageEllenore Scott and cast

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through ImageJim Parsons, John Riddle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Constantine Rousouli and Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Tye Blue and company

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Jim Parsons

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Cast of Titanique

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Layton Williams

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Cast of Titanique

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Geoffrey Ko and cast

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Frankie Grande, Layton Williams

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Frankie Grande

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Layton Williams

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Geoffrey Ko and cast

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Deborah Cox

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Geoffrey Ko

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Marla Mindelle

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Cast of Titanique

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Company of Titanique

Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through Image
Company of Titanique



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