Exclusive: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Broadway Sing-Through
Titanique stars Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Melissa Barrera, and more.
Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway on March 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.
Before previews officially begin, check out exclusive photos from inside the first sing-through with the star-studded cast!
The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.
Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.
Photo Credit: Angela Gonzalez
Geoffrey Ko and cast
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Polanco Jones
John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli
Cast of Titanique
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
Jim Parsons and cast
Tye Blue and company
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera
Frankie Grande, Layton Williams
Ellenore Scott and cast
Jim Parsons, John Riddle
Melissa Barrera
Constantine Rousouli and Deborah Cox
John Ridldle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle
Tye Blue and company
Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle
Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera
Brad Greer, Jim Parsons, John Riddle
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
Cast of Titanique
Cast of Titanique
Geoffrey Ko and cast
Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli
Frankie Grande, Layton Williams
Geoffrey Ko and cast
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox
Constantine Rousouli, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande
Cast of Titanique
Company of Titanique
Company of Titanique