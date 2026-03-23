Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Premiere

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Schmigadoon! The cast and team of the new Broadway musical recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The production will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20 and will run through Sunday, September 6.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The cast will also include Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, The Reverend’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business. Reprising her role from the Apple Original series, Ann Harada is Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove. Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar will star as Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart. Isabelle McCalla plays Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold. Ayaan Diop will make his Broadway debut as Carson, a lovable young resident of Schmigadoon who adds comedic charm. Screen and stage star Ivan Hernandez is Doc, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart. Maulik Pancholy will play The Reverend, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Max Clayton will star as Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa. McKenzie Kurtz will portray Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Ruth O’Reilly), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Zaneeta), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Norma Nelson), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas