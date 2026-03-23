Video: Jean Smart Returns in Trailer for Fifth and Final Season of HACKS





Hacks, the hit comedy series featuring Jean Smart in her Emmy-winning role as Deborah Vance, is returning for a fifth and final season on Thursday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28.

Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that Deborah has passed away, leading her and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian. Check out the trailer for the new season now.

The cast includes the return of series regulars Emmy winner Jean Smart, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Emmy® nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo.

Returning guest stars include Emmy nominee Robby Hoffman, Tony Goldwyn, Emmy nominee Kaitlin Olson, Emmy nominee Christopher McDonald, Emmy nominee Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Luenell, Angela E. Gibbs, and Caitlin Reilly. Guest star Christopher Briney joins the cast.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Nate Young, and Ashley Glazier. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Last year, Jean Smart returned to Broadway in Call Me Izzy, the one-woman show by Jamie Wax. The production officially opened on June 12 and ran for a limited engagement through August 24. Her previous Broadway credits included Piaf and The Man Who Came to Dinner, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.