Rachel Zegler Will 'See What Happens' With EVITA Balcony Scene if the Show Transfers to Broadway

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined revival of Evita, which played in the West End summer 2025, is eyeing a potential Broadway transfer in 2027. Rachel Zegler has commented to Deadline on the possibility of the famous outdoor balcony scene being recreated for Broadway.

The London production included a scene where the number "Don’t Cry for Me Argentina" was performed on the exterior balcony of the London Palladium on Argyll Street, and was broadcast to the theatre audience. Large crowds would gather on the street to watch this balcony scene. Andrew Lloyd Webber previously stated that recreating the scene in New York would likely not be doable: "We have gun laws in London.”

On the subject of the balcony scene, Zegler shared that she is waiting to see if Evita will transfer, and then she'll “see what happens then.”

About Evita

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

The West End revival began previews at the London Palladium on 14 June 2025 with its opening on 1 July. The limited run closed on 6 September 2025. Jamie Lloyd directed, with Rachel Zegler, in her West End debut, as Eva, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, and Bella Brown as The Mistress/Alternate Eva.