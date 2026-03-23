Brian d'Arcy James, Susannah Flood, Among Broadway Alums Joining RABBIT, RABBIT Series

Broadway alums Brian d'Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses), Alison Pill (Uncle Vanya), Jason Schmidt (The Outsiders), Mac Brandt (Good Night and Good Luck), and Susannah Flood (Liberation) are among the new cast members joining the Netflix hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit, led by Adam Driver.

Regina Hall (One Battle After Another), Odessa Young (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere), Will Poulter (Dopesick, Warfare), and Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing) will also star alongside Ada Bland (Capsized), Alex Morf (Mindhunter), Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), April Matthis (Not Suitable for Work), Ashlyn Maddox (The Four Seasons), and C.J. Wilson (The Gilded Age).

Other new cast members include Darion Basco (NCIS), Jeremy Gill (Cat Person), Kai Drake (Goosechase), Karoline (A Different Man), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Mike Houston (Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2), Patch Darragh (56 Days, Succession, Murdaugh: Death in the Family), Reed Birney (The Menu), Sam Vartholomeos (House of Dynamite), Samantha Jones (Murder at the End of the World), Sara Gutierrez (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Spencer Reed Tomich (The Prom), and Thomas Francis Murphy (Manhunt).

Rabbit, Rabbit is a hostage thriller starring Adam Driver as an escaped convict. The series comes from creator/showrunner Peter Craig and Adolescence's Philip Barantini, who direct the series. Driver also executive produces the series, which is currently in production in New Jersey. Other executive producers include Samantha Beddoe for her and Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions, and Bryan Unkeless (I, TONYA) for his and Craig’s Night Owl banner.

The series follows an escaped convict who, after being cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop, takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in “tactical empathy.”