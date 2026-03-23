Lisa Kudrow's 'Valerie Cherish' Stars in CHICAGO in New THE COMEBACK Episode

Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish as Roxie Hart! In the first episode of the final season of HBO's The Comeback, Kudrow's beloved character can be found starring in Chicago on Broadway. Now streaming on HBO Max, the episode sees Cherish learning the "Real Housewives" version of the revival's iconic choreography.

See a photo of Kudrow in the episode below. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10.

The new episode also features Oh, Mary! alum Tony Macht, Andrew Scott, Ella Stiller, John Early, and Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien making a rare acting appearance.

The satirical series, which centers on sitcom actress Valerie Cherish (played by Kudrow), is a comedic look at the entertainment and television industries. In season three, Valerie is excited to be starring in a brand-new sitcom, "How's That?" But, as the trailer shows, there's a catch: the whole show is being written by artificial intelligence.

Featuring found footage and meta in-jokes, the show follows Valerie in her continued efforts to revive her career and has attracted several guest stars over the years, including Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler, Conan O'Brien, and RuPaul.

In addition to Kudrow, the new season stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Oh, Mary! alum Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, and Julian Stern.

The third and final season of THE COMEBACK was announced last June, 20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two. The Comeback is created by Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, viewers can check out The Comeback’s Official HBO Companion Video Podcast on HBO Max, where host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick KING to dive into the season’s storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. The podcast will also feature special guests from the cast and beyond.