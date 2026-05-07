Video: Hugh Jackman Says You Will Be 'Delighted,' 'Surprised,' and 'Moved' by NEW BORN

Performances of New Born will begin on Friday, May 8 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Performed by Marianna Gailus, Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi, the show features three monologues by award-winning British playwright Ella Hickson that originated from a joint commission by Sonia Friedman Productions and Audible Theater.

Watch Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi discuss their respective monologues!

Jackman shared, "I don't want to tell you too much because I think you will be surprised by it, hopefully delighted, and moved by it!"

Directed by Ian Rickson, New Born plays 27 performances only through Monday, June 8. Driven by a shared commitment to accessibility, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix (lottery opens at 5pm before each performance day) or in person at the Minetta Lane Theatre (box office opens at 12pm on performance days).

A tree surgeon falls in love. A young woman searches for her lost friend on the prairie. A new mother is consumed by an unlikely celebrity friendship. In three monologues, unrelated individuals find their smallest choices ripple into seismic changes that connect them across centuries and continents. An unforgettable evening of theater exploring relationships, identity, and change from acclaimed British playwright Ella Hickson.

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