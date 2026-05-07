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Video: Jack Holden & Company Explain the True Crime Twists and Turns of KENREX

Kenrex is running through June 27 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

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The two-time Olivier Award-winning thriller KENREX just had its American premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, featuring Olivier Award winner Jack Holden (co-writer and performer), Ed Stambollouian (co-writer and director), and John Patrick Elliott (onstage musician/composer/music supervisor). 

Direct from runs across London – at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, Sheffield Theatre, and, most recently, The Other Palace – KENREX is the true-crime thriller about the thin line between justice served and justice taken. 

"It's a story that's been covered a lot in the true crime world, but we're finding that lot of people still don't know about it, even in this country," Holden told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "So it's exciting because it's true, which gives it some kind of extra depth and resonance.

"The characters are mad and brilliant and diverse and interesting, but also the moral question at the heart of it is sort of archetypal and thorny and it leaves people after the show chewing over, not knowing what quite to make of it. They think they've made their mind up and then there's an epilogue that we deliver which kind of complicates matters."

Watch in this video as the team explains more of what the new play is all about. 

Buy Tickets to Kenrex

More on this show: Video: How KENREX's Onstage Musician Performs a Live Soundtrack Every Night · 5/29/2026


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