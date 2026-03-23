Video: See Catherine Lagaʻaia, Dwayne Johnson in the New Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA





Disney has dropped a brand new trailer for Moana, the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated hit, hitting theaters this July. Watch the trailer to see the beloved animated world come to life in live-action, including the island of Motunui, Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui, and more.

The trailer also features clips of the familiar songs "I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors) and "How Far I'll Go" performed by Catherine Lagaʻaia.

The film follows Moana (Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The movie comes to theaters on July 10, 2026.

Moana is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. The movie features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealander, John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala.

Check out the new poster below:

Photo Credit: Disney