Heather Morris Will Join the Cast of 11 TO MIDNIGHT

Actress and dancer Heather Morris will join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight on Thursday, April 9th for a 5-week limited engagement. Her final performance will be May 11th, and the show has extended due to popular demand through May 31st. Tickets for the extended run through May 31st are available now.

Morris joins the cast of talented dancers, including social media stars and the show’s co-creators, Austin and Marideth Telenko, as well as dancer and creator Melissa Becraft who recently joined the production.

Morris says, “It has been a bucket-list dream of mine to perform on a New York stage, and I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than becoming a part of the 11 to Midnight family! I’m thrilled to be working alongside Austin and Marideth. I’ve been a fan of their choreography from afar for a long time and I’m honored to be helping their work come to life onstage. Can’t wait to see you all at The Orpheum in April!”

Heather Morris is best known for her breakout role as series regular Brittany Pierce on FOX’s hit series, GLEE. She has appeared on shows such as CBS' HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, Disney’s RAVEN’S HOME, and Netflix's GLOW, and starred in the feature films MOST LIKELY TO DIE and FOLK HERO & FUNNY GUY. She also appeared in Harmony Korine's feature SPRING BREAKERS, opposite Ashley Benson and Selena Gomez.

Most recently, she wrapped filming the AI thriller A.I. <3 U opposite TJ Miller and can be seen in the indie feature CORA BORA, alongside Chelsea Peretti and Margaret Cho. In addition to acting, Heather is an incredibly established dancer who joined Beyoncé’s “I Am…Sasha Fierce” world tour upon graduating from college and competed on the 24th season of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC.

About 11 to Midnight

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and created together with the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

11 to Midnight began performances Wednesday, January 28, 2026 and officially opened on Wednesday, February 11 at the Orpheum Theatre. The engagement, which stars Austin and Marideth Telenko in their NYC on-stage theatrical debuts, has extended its run through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

11 to Midnight’s creative team includes Jeff Award winner Arnel Sancianco (scenic design), Barbara Erin Delo (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach (lighting design), Ben Scheff (sound design), and Tony Award winner Jeremy Chernick (special effects). The score combines original compositions and soundscapes by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Seven friends – some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship – come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same – we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.

With high-energy theatrical street-style dance and a genre-hopping soundtrack, 11 to Midnight lets movement do the talking – capturing those big, buzzy feelings that words just can’t touch. Joy. Nostalgia. That electric moment when the countdown begins.

Sure, it’s a party—but beneath the confetti and countdowns, it’s also a celebration of who we are, who we’re trying to be, and the beautiful chaos of figuring it all out before the clock runs out.