Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bianca Leigh Will Return to OH, MARY!

Next month, two-time Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon, Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, and original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast member Bianca Leigh will return to the Lyceum Theatre to reprise their roles in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’), and Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) return for a limited 8-week engagement for performances beginning Tuesday, April 28 through Saturday, June 20.

Brannon, Jackson, and Leigh re-join the company alongside 6-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ also beginning April 28. Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht will continue performances with the company as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.’ Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the company on Broadway.

As previously announced, the Broadway production has once again extended its run at the historic Lyceum Theatre, with tickets now on-sale through January 3, 2027. The Broadway production will run alongside the West End production, now extended through July 18, 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, in September 2026.

The current cast of Oh, Mary! includes John Cameron Mitchell as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,’ John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Simu Liu as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone,’ and Macht as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.’ Mitchell, Morrison, and Harris will play their final performances on April 26, 2026, and Liu will complete his run on April 21, 2026, as previously announced.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Biographies

Phillip James Brannon (Mary's Husband). Broadway: Macbeth (Longacre), JUNK (Lincoln Center). Off-Broadway: The Fires (Obie Award), We Are Proud… (SoHo Rep), Merry Wives, Tiny Beautiful Things, ToasT (The Public), Toni Stone (Roundabout), Log Cabin, BootyCandy (Obie Award, Playwrights Horizons), The Antipodes (Signature Theatre), The City of Conversation (Lincoln Center), Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Love and Information, Belleville (NWTW). Regional: Steppenwolf, Arena Stage, Williamstown, Chicago Shakespeare, Woolly Mammoth, Huntington, Goodman, The Wilma. TV/Film: Roscoe on “Servant,” “The Sinner,” “Blacklist,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Law & Order: SVU,” Contagion. Training: DePaul University.

Cheyenne Jackson (Mary’s Teacher). Emmy, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle–nominated Cheyenne Jackson (yes, his real name) emerged from a no-running-water, outhouse-dependent Idaho upbringing and has been aggressively overcorrecting ever since. BROADWAY: Into the Woods, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, Finian’s Rainbow, All Shook Up. TV/film: “30 Rock,” “AHS,” “Glee,” “Call Me Kat,” “United 93,” “The Watchmen,” “Will & Grace,” Descendants, & the upcoming “Imperfect Women” on AppleTV.

Bianca Leigh (Mary’s Chaperone). Original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast. Performances include Waxy Bush in The Nap (u/s) at MTC, Franny Halcyon in Tales of the City: The Concert at the Music Box Theatre, Time/Wind in Taylor Mac’s The Lily's Revenge, Tatiana in Trans Scripts, Part 1: The Women, Mary Ellen in the groundbreaking film Transamerica, Karma Johnstone in Hurricane Bianca, and Dr. Rachel Sandow on “Law & Order: SVU.” Bianca recently played Alexandra Del Lago in Sweet Bird of Youth at the Tennessee Williams Festival in Provincetown. She is featured in the Netflix documentary Disclosure, and on Audible’s recording of Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club.