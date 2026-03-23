Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers & Adrienne Warren Sing 'Best Friend' in THE WILD PARTY
Audiences have one more week left to see the production, with the final performance on March 29.
New York City Center Encores! has released new video footage of Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren performing "Best Friend" from The Wild Party, currently running through March 29. Joining them in the acclaimed production is Tonya Pinkins (Dolores Montoya), Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), and more.
The cast of The Wild Party also features Lesli Margherita (Mae), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).
Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe.
This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.