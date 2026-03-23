Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 23, 2026- First Look At Oscar-Winner Adrien Brody In THE FEAR OF 13 and More

Video: Il Volo Is Bringing Their World Tour to a City Near You

by Robert Bannon

Internationally acclaimed trio Il Volo return to The Roundtable as they kick off the North American leg of their massively successful World Tour, running April 15 through May 2 with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver — and maybe more to come? I think so! . (more...)

Video: 92-Year-Old Shani Wallis Rehearses For BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Appearance

by Stephi Wild

Shani Wallis, who starred as Nancy in the 1968 film adaptation of Oliver!, recently went viral when she performed the musical number 'As Long as He Needs Me' on Britain's Got Talent. Watch her rehearsal video here!. (more...)