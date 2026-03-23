Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 23, 2026- First Look At Oscar-Winner Adrien Brody In THE FEAR OF 13 and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! The curtain never closes on the latest theatre news, and we've gathered some of the most exciting stories from yesterday to get your day started. Spring is in the air and so is anticipation for the new Broadway season—take a sneak peek at what's coming up in BroadwayWorld's 2026 Spring Preview. Get a glimpse of Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in first-look photos from The Fear of 13, and check out the debut production shots of Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, and Andy Karl in Little Shop of Horrors. Plus, we've got your exclusive previews of the JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Netflix trailer and a first look at the new children's book Welcome to Broadway. There's plenty more to read, watch, and celebrate—so pour your coffee and 'wake up' to BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 23
The 2026 MAC Awards
Thursday, March 26
The Rocky Horror Show begins previews on Broadway
Titanique begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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BroadwayWorld's 2026 Spring Preview
Spring has sprung, and with it comes the second half of the 2025/26 Broadway 12 plays and 6 musicals will take Broadway bows and BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a special first look at all of them. Check out exclusive previews of the shows of the season with BroadwayWorld's 2026 Spring Preview!
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Photos: First Look at Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13
Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson officially arrived at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out first photos of the cast in action here.
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Photos: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Get a first look at production photos of Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Audrey, stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher as Seymour, and Tony Award nominee Andy Karl as Dr. Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed version of Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride, the Broadway show written and performed by the comedian, will be coming to Netflix on March 24 and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the trailer for the special. Watch it now.. (more...)
Exclusive Video: First Look at the Cover for WELCOME TO BROADWAY Book
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the cover for the new book Welcome To Broadway, written by Carolyn Sloan and illustrated by Arief Putra, coming from Workman Publishing on September 15th!. (more...)
|Must Watch
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Video: Il Volo Is Bringing Their World Tour to a City Near You
Video: 92-Year-Old Shani Wallis Rehearses For BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Appearance
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Andrew Rannells, Nikki M. James and More Celebrate THE BOOK OF MORMON 15th Anniversary
by Jennifer Broski
Original cast members of The Book of Mormon made a special appearance at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre last night, March 19, to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)
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Photos: The Cast of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Meets the Press
Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates One Millionth Ticket Holder
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Jim Kierstead will present two private industry readings (by invitation only) of sa•pi•o•sex•u•al, a new play by Aurin Squire. Directed by Christopher Renshaw, the readings will be held on Friday, March 27 @ 11am and 2pm. . (more...)
Sam Primack, Erin Morton and More to Star in STARTING UP Industry Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Starting Up, a new musical comedy, will receive three industry presentations, starring Sam Primack, Erin Morton and more. Starting Up is written by Garett Press and directed by Jen Wineman.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the sweeping musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: RUTH, Wilton's Music Hall
by Clementine Scott
In a staging device that feels made for the cavernous Wilton’s Music Hall, Bibi Simpson as convicted murderer Ruth Ellis addresses the audience with aristocratic authority, a tiny figure within an isolated prison cell. We are instantly drawn into her world, witnesses and voyeurs to her version of events, and active participants in the birth of her notoriety.. (more...)
Review: WHERE THERE IS NO TIME, Seven Dials Playhouse
by Cindy Marcolina
Politically involved art is crucial to the healthy functioning of a nation. Even when it’s of subpar quality, this type of outlet is vital. Mohammedally Hashemi’s play is most probably not ready to be staged quite yet. It means well and it has lots of big ideas, but it requires a complete overhaul for the production to match the value of its contents. Yusuf is a talented designer who’s making a name for himself. The recent acquisition of a large share of his company by a British investor is making it hard to reconcile his activism with her business acumen. Narratively, it boils down to the visionary couturier needing to choose between what he holds dear and the guarantee of a bright future.. (more...)
Review: ALEXANDER WHITLEY DANCE COMPANY - THE RITE OF SPRING / MIRROR, Sadler’s Wells East
by Matthew Paluch
What makes work interesting? What it is? How it makes you feel? That's the million dollar question I suppose…and one that Alexander Whitley's work continues to ask. Whitley has just opened a double bill of new work at Sadler’s Wells East called The Rite of Spring / Mirror, with both pieces looking at the human relationship with AI - or so we're told in the programme. . (more...)
Review Roundup: MONTE CRISTO Opens at York Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the sweeping musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
MUSIC CITY to Delay Performances Due to Issues With the Venue
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Music City, which was set to be presented Off-Broadway, has had to be put on hiatus due to unforeseen issues with the show’s venue at 512 West 42nd Street.. (more...)
TV: Alejandro Sanz se sumerge en el casting de EL ALMA AIRE
by Adela González Pérez
El artista participa en las audiciones del primer musical de creación propia de la productora en España, que llegará al Teatro Coliseum de Madrid en octubre.. (more...)
Lea Michele Will Depart CHESS in June
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele will depart the twice-extended, record-breaking new production of CHESS on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.. (more...)
Liza Minnelli Cancels Streicker Center NYC Memoir Event Due to Illness
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Due to illness, Liza Minnelli is unable to travel, and has cancelled her event on March 23 at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center in New York City. The event was set to coincide with the publication of her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!. . (more...)
Listen: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Cast Recording Available Now
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway cast recording for TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) is now available for public streaming. Learn more and listen to the album here!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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