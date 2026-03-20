Review Roundup: MONTE CRISTO Opens at York Theatre

The York Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the sweeping musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' beloved novel The Count of Monte Cristo with book and lyrics by two-time Tony-nominee Peter Kellogg, music by two-time Richard Rogers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Award Grant recipient and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award winner Stephen Weiner, music direction & orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Helen Hayes nominee Peter Flynn.

The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, and continue through Sunday, April 5.

Monte Cristo reimagines Alexandre Dumas’s timeless tale as a sweeping musical about power, justice, and the human cost of revenge. Wrongfully imprisoned by a corrupt system and betrayed by those closest to him, Edmond Dantès disappears into a brutal dungeon, emerging years later wealthy, brilliant, and armed with a meticulously calculated plan to destroy the men who ruined his life.

As Edmond reenters society under a new identity, he manipulates money, influence, and fear, exposing the rot beneath political ambition and unchecked authority. But his quest for justice unfolds against a deeper reckoning. The return of a narcissistic ruler who once devastated the nation, the resurfacing of lives collateralized by power, and the reappearance of Mercédès, the woman he loved and lost, force Edmond to confront the limits of vengeance.

Restoring long-erased elements of Dumas’s original novel, including its queer storyline and its roots in racial and political betrayal, Monte Cristo asks urgent questions for our time: Who pays the price when power goes unchallenged? Can justice exist without mercy? And when the world finally offers retribution, is love still possible?

Epic, intimate, and unexpectedly funny, Monte Criso is a story of reckoning—and of choosing what kind of future is worth fighting for.

The cast includes Drama Desk nominee Sierra Boggess as Mercedes, Adam Jacobs as Edmund, James Judy as Danglars, Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis as Villefort, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Drama Desk Award winner Eliseo Roman as Morrell, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, newly announced cast members are Kate Fitzgerald as Eugénie and Jadon Lopez as Albert, supported by the understudies Madison Claire Parks and Travis Keith Battle. See what the critics are saying...

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: It’s also no way to treat Dumas’s classic. Or to update it for modern audiences in a way that feels fresh. The director, Peter Flynn, seems overwhelmed by the scope of the material; some numbers end, bizarrely and abruptly, while the soloist is walking off stage into darkness. Monte Cristo misses both the novel’s romanticism and its propulsive energy. Despite noble intentions and some promising elements, call this one down for the count.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: I suspect any theatergoer who is a faithful devotee of Dumas’ novel will be disappointed, as is anyone who is truly expecting an early look at a musical that will become the next Broadway blockbuster. But everyone else can count on being at least modestly entertained and relish the excellent efforts of this mostly top-notch cast!

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: The York Theater production that just opened, however, didn’t get that memo. Imagine a stage version of “Gone With the Wind” in which Scarlett and Rhett run off together, or a “Casablanca” with Rick boarding the plane to stay with Ilsa. That is the equivalent of what Peter Kellogg, the “Monte Cristo” book writer and lyricist, presents, in a departure from Dumas’s original (published in serial form from 1844-46). Generally, he seems to lean on Charles Fechter’s 19th-century play variation, which is not a good idea.