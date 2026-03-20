Photos: The Cast of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Meets the Press
The world premiere will be performed April 3 through April 18, 2026 at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts.
The World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, will be performed April 3 through April 18, 2026 at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) and Tomás Matos (Fire Island) will now be joined by understudies Daniel Neale, Catherine LeFrere, Kevin Pariseau and Diva LaMarr.
The creative team will feature set design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Elizabeth Harper, sound design and original music by John Gromada, wigs and hair design by Charles LaPointe and illusion design by Skylar Fox and Daniel Weissglass.
WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about Jack Hawkins (Doyle), an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play's out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Noah Himmelstein, Adam Heller, Beth Leavel, Kevin Chamberlin, Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tomas Matos and Playwright Matthew Lombardo
Playwright Matthew Lombardo
Director Noah Himmelstein
Tomás Matos
Adam Heller, Beth Leavel, Kevin Chamberlin, Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tomas Matos
Director Noah Himmelstein and Playwright Matthew Lombardo
Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Beth Leavel
Kevin Chamberlin and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Playwright Matthew Lombardo, Beth Leavel and Matt Doyle
Playwright Matthew Lombardo and Beth Leavel
Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Beth Leavel
Tomas Matos and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Tomas Matos and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Tomas Matos and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Kevin Chamberlin and Adam Heller
Matt Doyle and Kevin Chamberlin
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