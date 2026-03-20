Photos: The Cast of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Meets the Press

The World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, will be performed April 3 through April 18, 2026 at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) and Tomás Matos (Fire Island) will now be joined by understudies Daniel Neale, Catherine LeFrere, Kevin Pariseau and Diva LaMarr.

The creative team will feature set design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Elizabeth Harper, sound design and original music by John Gromada, wigs and hair design by Charles LaPointe and illusion design by Skylar Fox and Daniel Weissglass.

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about Jack Hawkins (Doyle), an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play's out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas