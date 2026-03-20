Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates One Millionth Ticket Holder

Operation Mincemeat last night celebrated the one millionth ticket sold, to David Andersen, with a Golden Ticket that will afford him free, unlimited access to Operation Mincemeat, anytime, anywhere in the world, for life. See photos of David with the company!

David Andersen, from Minnesota, will also receive an all expenses paid trip to New York City, including flights, hotel, dinner and VIP limo ride to the show. Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA beginning October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, four other lucky winners were awarded with Golden Tickets. The draws took place in person at the Golden Theatre in New York City and Fortune Theatre in London.

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Operation Mincemeat's One Millionth Ticket Holder

Operation Mincemeat's One Millionth Ticket Holder

Operation Mincemeat's One Millionth Ticket Holder