Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, June 5

Home opens on Broadway

Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA, Directed by Sam Mendes, Will Open on Broadway This Fall

by Stephi Wild

Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, will open on Broadway this fall! The play will perform a limited engagement at the Broadhurst Theatre with previews beginning in September.. (more...)

Video: Nikki M. James- 'All of the Nominees Are Lucky, But I'm Luckier'

by Joey Mervis

Nikki M. James waited her turn for her first Tony Award, which she won in 2011 for her performance in The Book of Mormon. Thirteen years later, she's back on Broadway and nominated in the same category for her portrayal of Ida B. Wells in Suffs.

Exclusive Video: Watch 'Inner White Girl' From Los Angeles Premiere Of A STRANGE LOOP

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at the West Coast Premiere production of A Strange Loop's cast performing 'Inner White Girl' in an all-new exclusive video. The production begins performances at the Ahmanson Theatre on June 5, 2024.. (more...)

Video: Watch All New Trailer For Reimagined SHREK THE MUSICAL Non-Equity Tour

by Joshua Wright

Check out a new trailer for the reimagined non-equity tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL, which reunited the show's original writers to revisit the material.. (more...)

Video: Watch Tony Nominee Brody Grant Perform 'Great Expectations' From THE OUTSIDERS

by Josh Sharpe

Brody Grant stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to perform the song Great Expectations from the musical The Outsiders. Grant plays Ponyboy Curtis in the show and received a Tony nomination for his performance- one of 12 total nominations for the production. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY Co-Writer Irene Sankoff Will Play Bonnie in Ottawa Production

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has learned that Irene Sankoff, co-writer of Come From Away with her husband David Hein, will star in a replica production of the musical in Ottawa this summer when the Canadian production reopens there ahead of its return to Toronto. . (more...)

University of the Arts Students Call for Help from Other Colleges and Conservatory Programs

by Nicole Rosky

University of the Arts in Philadelphia made the abrupt announcement that it would close on June 7, citing a decline in enrollment and a long-standing cash flow problem. Students were not informed of the closure prior to the announcement, leaving many scrambling to figure out their college plans.. (more...)

Video: Drama League Nominees Celebrate the Directors of the Season

by Joey Mervis

Just last month, the best of Broadway gathered at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a tribute to some of Broadway's best directors?. (more...)

Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Laura Benanti returned in her iconic portrayal of Melania Trump on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!