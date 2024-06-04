Video: Drama League Nominees Celebrate the Directors of the Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway would be lost without the hard work of directors- a fact the Drama League knows well. The organization is the preeminent creative development home for directors, offering access and opportunity to them, their collaborators, and the audiences they inspire across the world.

Just last month, the best of Broadway gathered at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a tribute to some of Broadway's best directors?

Check out a full list of Drama League winners and watch as the nominees walk the red carpet and share which directors have made an impact on their careers and who they'd love to work with next!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas