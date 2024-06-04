COME FROM AWAY Co-Writer Irene Sankoff Will Play Bonnie in Ottawa Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has learned that Irene Sankoff, co-writer of Come From Away with her husband David Hein, will star in a replica production of the musical in Ottawa this summer when the Canadian production reopens there ahead of its return to Toronto.

In the video above, watch as Sankoff and Hein take on the roles of Nick and Dianne at a media event announcing the original Canadian production, performing 'Stop The World.'

Come From Away will play a limited run at the Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre in Ottawa from August 14 to September 1, 2024. It will then travel to Toronto for its return engagement, playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 22 through December 22, 2024.

Come From Away will feature an all-Canadian cast. All but three of the 18-member company were part of the earlier production of the show, which began in Toronto on February 18, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Its run was cut short by the global pandemic on March 13, 2020.

Starring are: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis as Hannah & others, Steffi DiDomenicantonio as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton as Diane & others, Lisa Horner as Beulah & others, James Kall as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O’Brien as Oz & others, Kristen Peace as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.

This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

This breathtaking musical is written by Tony®-nominated Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein and featuring Tony®-winning direction by Christopher Ashley.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

