Video: Nikki M. James- 'All of the Nominees Are Lucky, But I'm Luckier'

Nikki M. James waited her turn for her first Tony Award, which she won in 2011 for her performance in The Book of Mormon. Thirteen years later, she's back on Broadway and nominated in the same category for her portrayal of Ida B. Wells in Suffs.

"[Shaina Taub] had this slab and for these years she has been chipping away and now we have this beautiful sculpture... a wonderful, beautiful piece of art," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "She's like Alice Paul- she is absolutely tenacious."

Watch as Nikki chats more about the show's journey to the stage, why her cast means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.