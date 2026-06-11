Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 11, 2026- 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners Announced
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine, theater lovers! We're back with another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, bringing you yesterday's top stories from across the entertainment world. From award show celebrations to exciting casting announcements and behind-the-scenes scoops, there's plenty to catch up on. Whether you're interested in the winners of the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards (where The Lost Boys dominated the night), checking out the trailer for Heated Rivalry's parody musical, or getting the backstage scoop from Schmigadoon!, we've got you covered. Scroll down for all the latest news, videos, photos, and more!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 14
Becky Shaw closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Winners Announced for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards
The results are in for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Lost Boys dominated the night with wins including Best New Musical, Best Direction, and Best Lead Performer, while Death of a Salesman and Every Brilliant Thing's Daniel Radcliffe led the play categories.
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Exclusive: HEATED RIVALRY Parody Musical Debuts Trailer
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has released a first look video trailer for its Off-Broadway run! The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander.
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Ayaan Diop Says There is Dancing, Cake & More Backstage at SCHMIGADOON!
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Ayaan Diop, who plays Carson in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon! He takes us backstage at the Nederlander Theatre to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
|Must Watch
|Video: Mariska Hargitay Says Her Broadway Debut Is 'A Very Profound Experience'
by Luka Vonier
Mariska Hargitay made her Broadway debut just last week at the Hudson Theatre, replacing the show's original star, 2026 Tony nominee Daniel Radcliffe, who played his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Hargitay will remain in the production through Sunday, July 5, after which Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in the same role.. (more...)
|Video: Watch the Final Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA; Tickets Now on Sale
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has dropped the final trailer for Moana, the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated hit. Tickets are now on sale for the film, which is hitting theaters this July. Check it out now.. (more...)
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Video: First Look at THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Video: THE LOST BOYS Sneaks Tony Awards They Won Into the Show
|Hot Photos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at new production photos of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six on Broadway. See new cast members Kirstin Maldonado and Khalia Wicoxon, alongside other current cast members!. (more...)
Photos: Joel Harper-Jackson and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the West End premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Josh Sharpe
The recipients have been revealed for the 2026 ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Awards, which aim to support creators of concert music ranging in age from 13 to 30. . (more...)
Dan Berry, Lachlan Watson, and More Will Lead LIVE THE FOURTH Industry Reading
by Stephi Wild
An invitation-only industry reading of Michael Ronca's Live the Fourth will be held in Manhattan later this week. Aaron Bryce is directing. Learn more about the reading here!. (more...)
World Premiere Play PIG to Receive Private Industry Reading in NYC
by Stephi Wild
PIG, written by Arun Welandawe-Prematilleke and directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant, will receive a private industry reading at Sunlight Studios. The play follows two childhood friends who reunite at an underground orgy in Colombo, Sri Lanka.. (more...)
NewYorkRep Names Emily Dzioba 2026 Curtain Rising Grant Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NewYorkRep named Emily Dzioba as its 2026 Curtain Rising grant recipient. Her play Make One Left Purlwise will receive an AEA 29-hour staged reading before industry leaders in NYC, followed by a $1,500 stipend award reception.. (more...)
York Theatre to Open Applications for 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre will opened applications for the 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program, aimed at emerging directors in musical theatre from historically underrepresented communities.. (more...)
Salt Tree Art to Host Berkshires NEW Theater Festival (The Berkshires NEWT)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Salt Tree Art will host the first Berkshires NEW Theater Festival (The Berkshires NEWT), bringing together artists, audiences, and creative communities for a day of original performance in the Berkshires.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed the full cast for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of The Winter's Tale at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, featuring Raul Esparza, Lily Rabe, and more. . (more...)
Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley to Star in THE UNBELIEVERS Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The initial cast has been revealed for the American premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne, directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams.. (more...)
Review: MY ROMANTIC HISTORY, Tron Theatre
by Natalie O'Donoghue
A fast, funny, painfully relatable rom-com about two people who might just be perfect for each other – if they can ever get over their past. In a world of dodgy office flings and terrible exes who never quite stay exed, My Romantic History asks: if you haven’t met ‘the one’ by thirty, are you the problem – or is it everyone else?. (more...)
SPRING AWAKENING Will Return to NYC; Danya Taymor Set to Direct
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Seaview will soon present Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s seminal masterwork, Spring Awakening, opening this fall off-Broadway at Studio Seaview directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.. (more...)
Sophia Anne Caruso Addresses ‘Surprising’ Online Rumors Surrounding Her Abrupt BEETLEJUICE Exit
by Michael Gioia
When Sophia Anne Caruso suddenly departed the Broadway production of 'Beetlejuice' in February 2020, it left many fans wondering why.. (more...)
Allison Williams, Ray Romano, Kate Walsh and More to Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway will welcome Kate Walsh, Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, and Academy Award winner Jim Rash in their Broadway debuts, plus more. . (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Pick of the Programme - Comedy Debuts
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks of comedians making their Edfringe comedy debuts.. (more...)
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LOVE NEVER DIES at The London Palladium
by Stephi Wild
The full cast and creative team have been announced for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES at the London Palladium, directed by Shaun Kerrison.. (more...)
Outdoor (and Free!) Theatre in NYC- Summer 2026
by Sidney Paterra
There's nothing like summer in the city! Summer 2026 in New York City will bring with it plenty of outdoor productions to take in this June, July, and August. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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