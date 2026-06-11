Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 11, 2026- 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners Announced

Video: First Look at THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at North Coast Repertory Theatre

by Joshua Wright

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, CA is currently staging THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, the Broadway musical exploring love, longing, and second chances, running through July 5th.. (more...)

Video: THE LOST BOYS Sneaks Tony Awards They Won Into the Show

by Michael Major

The Lost Boys incorporated the four Tony Awards that they won into their Tuesday night performance. Benjamin Pajak, who plays Sam Emerson, broke down where the Tony Awards were hidden throughout the performance in an Instagram video.. (more...)