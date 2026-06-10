Outdoor (and Free!) Theatre in NYC- Summer 2026

There's nothing like summer in the city! Summer 2026 in New York City will bring with it plenty of outdoor productions to take in this June, July, and August. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!

Turn up the heat this summer with our Summer Jams playlist!

Shakespeare in the Park: Romeo and Juliet

Running now through June 28, 2026

The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali brings Shakespeare’s legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park for the first time in nearly 20 years. Never was there a story of more woe, or more romance, than the Bard’s timeless tale of two young lovers from warring families. As the Montagues and Capulets are torn apart by ideology and simmering violence spills into the streets of the border town of Verona, Romeo and Juliet dare to defy a world determined to keep them apart. The play is running at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park.

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Lincoln Center's Summer for the City

Running now through August 8, 2026

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present the fourth annual Summer for the City. The festival has served more than 1.6 million visitors since launching in 2022. The 2026 Festival will be a vibrant range of dance, music, and multidisciplinary performance uplift extraordinary artists from around the world and around the corner. Across the 16-acre campus, Summer for the City emphasizes the power of place while ensuring the transformative impact of the arts remains deeply connected to everyday life in the city.

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New York Classical Theatre's Julius Caesar

Running now through July 5, 2026

In The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, Shakespeare explores the fragile line between loyalty and ambition, patriotism and betrayal. When a group of senators moves to stop a powerful leader they fear may become a tyrant, their decision unleashes consequences far beyond what they imagined. What begins as an act meant to save a republic instead fractures alliances, ignites public fury, and sends a nation spiraling toward chaos. Directed and adapted by Burdman, performances will take place through June 21 in Central Park (Central Park West & West 103rd Street), June 23-28 in Carl Schurz Park (East 87th Street & East End Avenue), and June 30-July 5 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton (Battery Place & Broadway).

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Uncle Vanya/Hamlet/The Dancing Men

Running now through August 16, 2026

Hudson Classic Theatre Company will present three plays presented at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument (W. 89th St. & Riverside Drive, in Riverside Park). All performances run Thursdays through Sundays at 6:30pm.

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Carnegie Hall Citywide

Running now through July 31, 2026

Carnegie Hall is partnering with local community organizations to present free concerts that are sensational celebrations of sounds from across the country and around the globe. At a Carnegie Hall Citywide concert, you can revisit your favorite music or try something new, stay in your home borough or journey farther afield. Whatever you choose, you’ll experience everything that makes New York City so vibrant.

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The Taming of the Shrew

Running June 20-July 19, 2026

Boomerang Theatre Company returns to Central Park with a spirited, contemporary outdoor production of The Taming of the Shrew. Set on the lawn in the afternoon sun, this free performance digs into the play’s charged themes with humor, invention, and Boomerang’s trademark sense of adventure. Expect sharp banter, bold reinterpretation, and the thrill of live theatre unfolding against the backdrop of the city. Perfect for families, Shakespeare fans, and park-goers alike, this summertime tradition invites audiences to gather, laugh, and engage with a classic story in a fresh new light.

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Uptown Shakespeare in the Park: Othello

Running July 2-26, 2026

A gripping exploration of jealousy, power, race, and manipulation, Othello remains one of Shakespeare's most urgent and emotionally-charged tragedies. Through its signature lens, The Classical Theatre of Harlem will bring renewed perspective to the play's timeless themes. Directed by Carl Cofield, the free outdoor production wil play Marcus Garvey Park.

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Broadway in Bryant Park

Dates TBA

Broadway in Bryant Park will be back for 2026, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive Thursdays on the Bryant Park stage, located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances from the very best of Broadway running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. Performers for 2026 have not yet been announced.

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Broadway by the Boardwalk

Running July 13- August 10, 2026

Hudson River Park will host Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series that transforms Clinton Cove into Broadway’s backyard with theater's brightest stars performing in a waterfront setting. Now in its third season, this year’s Broadway by the Boardwalk will include events. Performers have not yet been announced.

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Shakespeare in the Park: The Winter's Tale

Running July 25-August 23, 2026

Tony Award-winning director Daniel Sullivan returns to Free Shakespeare in the Park with a spellbinding new production of The Winter's Tale. When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.

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Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Running now through September 11, 2026

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America is a free outdoor festival that welcomes all New Yorkers to experience the city’s vibrant arts and culture. This summer, enjoy extraordinary artists and events in collaboration with a wide array of New York's cultural institutions. Highlights include a New York City Opera: Celebration of Ella Fitzgerald (August 7), Sunset Circus (August 28), Grace Kelly and Ashni presented by the Asian American Arts Alliance (September 3). As a bonus: many of the offerings are livestreamed for those not able to make it in person.

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As You Like It/Macbeth

Running July 28-August 22, 2026

Hip tp Hip Theatre Company celebrats twenty years of presenting free and accessible professional classical theatre in NYC. As You Like It and Macbeth will tour in repertory to ten parks throughout Queens and surrounding areas. Identities are lost and true selves are found in Shakespeare's beloved comedy As You Like It. Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth delves into the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition.

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Molière in the Park: Don Juan

Running August 14-September 27, 2026

Don Juan has abandoned Elvira, whom he seduced into breaking her vows and marrying him. Over the course of a single adventure-filled day, he and his loyal sidekick, Sganarelle, encounter many of the people Don Juan has betrayed. As he seduces women, defies social conventions, mocks religion, and revels in provocation, his appetite for transgression seems impossible to satisfy. Yet the signs are unmistakable: the walls are closing in. Will he truly repent? Or will he just pretend to, like so many around him, and continue down the same path to the bitter end?

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Photo Credit: Steve Brown