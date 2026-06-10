SPRING AWAKENING Will Return to NYC; Danya Taymor Set to Direct

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Seaview will soon present Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s seminal masterwork, Spring Awakening, opening this fall off-Broadway at Studio Seaview directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. The Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical will be choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall – in her theatrical debut - with music supervision by Or Matias.

The new production will hold open call auditions on July 10 and July 11. Further details regarding the open call will be announced on the production's social media, @springawakeningmusical, at a later date.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind’s once banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery — then and now.

For first access to tickets and more information about Spring Awakening, please visit springawakeningmusical.com.