Allison Williams, Ray Romano, Kate Walsh and More to Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY
Griffin Dunne, Frank DiLella, and more will also join the rotating cast.
Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway will welcome Kate Walsh, Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, and Academy Award winner Jim Rash in their Broadway debuts, as well as three-time Emmy Award winner Ray Romano, Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee Griffin Dunne, Emmy Award winning host of NY1 “On Stage” Frank DiLella, and Tony Award winning Broadway producing partners Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley to the rotating cast at the Shubert Theatre.
Current and upcoming rotating cast members include: Jason Alexander (July 13-19), Anthony Anderson (July 6-19), Lewis Black (June 15-28), Matthew Broderick (June 12-14), Danny Burstein (June 15-28), Mario Cantone (June 11-22, June 26-28, July 9-August 16), Bonnie Comley (June 11), Bob Costas (July 2-6), Frank DiLella (June 15-19), Tate Donovan (June 11-14), Alexander Dreymon (June 12), Griffin Dunne (June 25-29), Gina Gershon (June 11-14), Kathy Griffin (June 18-22), Jackie Hoffman (June 29-August 2), Ken Jeong (June 29-July 5), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (June 11-21), Stewart Lane (June 11), Susan Lucci (July 20-26), Ralph Macchio (June 11-14), Laraine Newman (August 3-9), Oscar Nuñez (July 27-August 2), Cheri Oteri (June 29-July 5), Tiler Peck (July 11-12), Billy Porter (August 13-16), Jim Rash (June 29-July 5), Ray Romano (June 25-26), Phil Rosenthal (June 11-14), Jennifer Tilly (August 3-9), Kate Walsh (June 11-12), Rita Wilson (June 12), Allison Williams (June 12), Alan Zweibel (June 29-July 6).
The full list of rotating cast members who have already appeared in Celebrity Autobiography at the Shubert Theatre include: Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Scott Adsit, Mario Cantone, Katie Couric, Mikey Day, Gina Gershon, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Gayle King, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Robert Sean Leonard, Ralph Macchio, Ben Mankiewicz, Andrea Martin, Eric McCormack, Bobby Moynihan, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, Tony Shalhoub, Molly Shannon, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Bruce Vilanch, and Rita Wilson.
|
|
Powered by
Videos