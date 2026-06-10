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Photos: Kirstin Maldonado and Khaila Wilcoxon in SIX on Broadway

The cast currently features Kirstin Maldonado as Anne Boleyn, Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon and more.

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Get a first look at new production photos of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six on Broadway.

The cast of Six features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Kirstin Maldonado as Anne Boleyn through August 9, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Lakisani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 41st longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 




Six


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