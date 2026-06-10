Winners Announced for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

The votes have been counted, and theater fans have spoken. BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of the 23rd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, the biggest fan-voted celebration of the best in New York theater.

This year, one show rose above the rest: The Lost Boys swept the musical categories in remarkable fashion, earning wins for Best New Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden), Best Lead Performer in a Musical (LJ Benet), Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Book, Best Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.

On the play side, the revival of Death of a Salesman proved equally dominant, with Joe Mantello claiming Best Direction of a Play, Laurie Metcalf winning Best Featured Performer in a Play, and the production taking Best Revival of a Play. Daniel Radcliffe earned Best Lead Performer in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing, while Liberation was named Best New Play. Ragtime took home Best Revival of a Musical, and Hadestown claimed both Best Long-Running Broadway Show and Best Touring Production.

Best Book of a Musical

David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris Hoch - The Lost Boys

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli - Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design

Ryan Park - The Lost Boys

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - The Lost Boys

Best Direction of a Play

Joe Mantello - Death of a Salesman

Best Ensemble

Chess

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui - The Lost Boys, A New Musical

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

LJ Benet - The Lost Boys, A New Musical

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing

Best Lighting Design

Jen Schriever, Michael Arden - The Lost Boys

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown

Best New Musical

The Lost Boys

Best New Play

Liberation

Best Off-Broadway Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC

Best Orchestrations

Ethan Popp, The Rescues - The Lost Boys

Best Original Score

The Rescues , The Rescues - The Lost Boys

Best Revival of a Musical

Ragtime

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey - The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design

Adam Fisher - The Lost Boys

Best Touring Production

Hadestown