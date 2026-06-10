Winners Announced for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards
The Lost Boys swept the musical categories, while Death of a Salesman and Daniel Radcliffe claimed top play honors
The votes have been counted, and theater fans have spoken. BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of the 23rd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, the biggest fan-voted celebration of the best in New York theater.
This year, one show rose above the rest: The Lost Boys swept the musical categories in remarkable fashion, earning wins for Best New Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden), Best Lead Performer in a Musical (LJ Benet), Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Book, Best Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.
On the play side, the revival of Death of a Salesman proved equally dominant, with Joe Mantello claiming Best Direction of a Play, Laurie Metcalf winning Best Featured Performer in a Play, and the production taking Best Revival of a Play. Daniel Radcliffe earned Best Lead Performer in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing, while Liberation was named Best New Play. Ragtime took home Best Revival of a Musical, and Hadestown claimed both Best Long-Running Broadway Show and Best Touring Production.
Best Book of a Musical
David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris Hoch - The Lost Boys
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli - Schmigadoon!
Best Costume Design
Ryan Park - The Lost Boys
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
Best Direction of a Play
Joe Mantello - Death of a Salesman
Best Ensemble
Chess
Best Featured Performer in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
Best Featured Performer in a Play
Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman
Best Lead Performer in a Musical
LJ Benet - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
Best Lead Performer in a Play
Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing
Best Lighting Design
Jen Schriever, Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hadestown
Best New Musical
The Lost Boys
Best New Play
Liberation
Best Off-Broadway Musical
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages
Best Off-Broadway Play
A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC
Best Orchestrations
Ethan Popp, The Rescues - The Lost Boys
Best Original Score
The Rescues , The Rescues - The Lost Boys
Best Revival of a Musical
Ragtime
Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman
Best Scenic Design
Dane Laffrey - The Lost Boys
Best Sound Design
Adam Fisher - The Lost Boys
Best Touring Production
Hadestown
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